Café Latte Reopens with New Menu Designed for Current Consumer
Located just off the lobby within The Abbey Resort, Café Latte now offers additional seating and new, healthier menu options
The new menu is designed to meet the preferences of the current consumer, including all-natural, non-GMO, high-protein options and grab-and-go food items. For example, Café Latte is now serving quiche, all natural and non-GMO cookies and numerous gluten-free options including gluten-free artisan sandwiches, all of which are made in-house. For those looking to indulge in a sweet treat, Café Latte is now offering grab-and-go Belgian waffles and macarons, the colorful cookies that are a favorite among kids of all ages. Café Latte continues to proudly serve Starbucks coffee and coffee beverages.
New at Café Latte in addition to the menu are two espresso machines, expanded seating and better flow into the lobby area, providing for a more communal gathering space for guests to enjoy throughout the duration of their stay. For more information about Café Latte or The Abbey Resort, or to make a reservation, please call 1-800-709-1323 or visit www.theabbeyresort.com.
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
