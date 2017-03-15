 
Landscape Ontario Awards
Bienenstock
Natural Playgrounds
Education
* Dundas
  Ontario
  Canada
March 2017
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds accepts Awards of Excellence from Landscape Ontario

 
 
Log Jam Play System at Ridley College
Log Jam Play System at Ridley College
 
DUNDAS, Ontario - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is thrilled to accept Landscape Ontario's Awards of Excellence for Commercial Construction at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre for Child Care at Brock University.

Landscape Ontario's Awards of Excellence are held annually as a celebration of excellence among its members. The awards recognize and inspire its members, the industry, and the public, to build better environments. Stirring the competitive spirit and stimulating advancement, the Awards of Excellence applaud achievement and improvement within the landscaping industry.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is a locally owned and operated nature-based company in Dundas, Ontario, dedicated to connecting children and communities to nature. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, states "We are especially proud of the nature play environments we created at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre for Child Care. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the teams at Brock University, Rosalind Blauer Centre, Niagara Escarpment Commission, and Ridley College  to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!" Bienenstock's custom natural play environments at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre were judged for originality, effectiveness and harmony of design elements, craftsmanship, overall impression, and value.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (http://www.naturalplaygrounds.ca)

Twitter: @Bienenstock

Facebook: @BienenstockPlaygrounds

Landscape Ontario (http://www.loawards.com)

Twitter: @green_for_life

Facebook: @landscapeontario

Afsheen Hasan
***@naturalplaygrounds.ca
Email:***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Email Verified
