Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds accepts Awards of Excellence from Landscape Ontario

Log Jam Play System at Ridley College

Afsheen Hasan

Afsheen Hasan

-- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is thrilled to accept Landscape Ontario's Awards of Excellence for Commercial Construction at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre for Child Care at Brock University.Landscape Ontario's Awards of Excellence are held annually as a celebration of excellence among its members. The awards recognize and inspire its members, the industry, and the public, to build better environments. Stirring the competitive spirit and stimulating advancement, the Awards of Excellence applaud achievement and improvement within the landscaping industry.Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is a locally owned and operated nature-based company in Dundas, Ontario, dedicated to connecting children and communities to nature. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, states "We are especially proud of the nature play environments we created at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre for Child Care. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the teams at Brock University, Rosalind Blauer Centre, Niagara Escarpment Commission, and Ridley College to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!" Bienenstock's custom natural play environments at Ridley College and the Rosalind Blauer Centre were judged for originality, effectiveness and harmony of design elements, craftsmanship, overall impression, and value.Twitter: @BienenstockFacebook: @BienenstockPlaygroundsTwitter: @green_for_lifeFacebook: @landscapeontario