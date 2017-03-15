News By Tag
Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to conduct a buy-side campaign for medical billing firm
The Company hopes to expand across state lines. The search will target companies that specialize in radiological medical billing in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The target company should have revenues between $1.5M and $5M.
Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in an acquisition search ensures that the search is clearly defined and streamlined for maximum effectiveness and provides the client with multiple qualified targets.
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Phone: 773-243-1603
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
