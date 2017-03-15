 
News By Tag
* Nursing
* Fashionshow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cincinnati
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Cincy Chic Hosts 8th Annual Night in White April 8

Cincinnati women's publication to host fashionable fundraiser to benefit local nursing scholarship
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nursing
* Fashionshow

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Cincinnati - Ohio - US

CINCINNATI - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Hundreds of local fashionistas will break out their white attire before Memorial Day – all for a good cause.  Cincy Chic is hosting its eighth annual Night In White event on Saturday, April 8 from 7-10pm at The Backstage Event Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear white to pay homage to the nursing profession, as the event benefits a local nursing scholarship.

All proceeds will benefit the Eight Days & One Hour Foundation's Stephen Morsch Nursing Scholarship.Guests will enjoy shopping, light bites, craft cocktails, a silent auction, fun fundraising activities, festive photo booth, and a fabulous runway show.

The purchase of a $20 general admission ticket includes a swag bag, two drink tickets and five door prize entries. The $30 VIP package includes a swag bag, three drink tickets, and 10 door prize entries as well as a seat along the runway.

This year marks the eighth year of partnership between Cincy Chic and the Stephen Morsch Nursing Scholarship. Steve Smith and his family founded the scholarship 10 years ago after the passing of his grandson, Stephen, in 2006.

"Through his brief life, many caring and giving people will have an opportunity to become a nurse.  He has also helped to illuminate the great work that nurses do in our society. It was through Stephen's struggle that we were able to witness first-hand, how these angels on earth  provide such kindness, care and compassion to those in most need" says Steve Smith. "Due to our partnership with CincyChic, we have been able to raise thousands of dollars that have supported the 10 nursing scholarships we have provided to students at the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. Without the hard work of Amy Scalia and her staff – this would not have been possible."

The Backstage Event Center is located at 625 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Individuals interested in learning more or registering for the event can visit cincychic.com/events.

Sponsors Include:  Krombholz Jewelers, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, GKM Design, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Rodan + Fields with Candice Waldeck & Lauren Hern, Ideal Image, Champion Windows, Pure Romance with Arin, Nove Home and body decor, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham + Susan Claus, Borcherding Buick GMC, viaOneHope with Leslie Bryson, Warner Bros. Pictures' "Unforgettable", Jennifer Blades Personal Stylist, Big Daddy Walker Productions, Twin Spire Photography

Cincy Chic is the only online lifestyle publication for women in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each week, this dynamic e-zine publishes a feature story, columns, and five editorial departments in the following topics: health, beauty, fashion, social and career. Events include fashion shows, lunch 'n' learns and philanthropic fundraisers. Learn more at http://cincychic.com.

Contact
Cincy Chic Publisher Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cincychic.com Email Verified
Tags:Nursing, Fashionshow
Industry:Health
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cincy Chic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share