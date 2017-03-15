News By Tag
Cincy Chic Hosts 8th Annual Night in White April 8
Cincinnati women's publication to host fashionable fundraiser to benefit local nursing scholarship
All proceeds will benefit the Eight Days & One Hour Foundation's Stephen Morsch Nursing Scholarship.Guests will enjoy shopping, light bites, craft cocktails, a silent auction, fun fundraising activities, festive photo booth, and a fabulous runway show.
The purchase of a $20 general admission ticket includes a swag bag, two drink tickets and five door prize entries. The $30 VIP package includes a swag bag, three drink tickets, and 10 door prize entries as well as a seat along the runway.
This year marks the eighth year of partnership between Cincy Chic and the Stephen Morsch Nursing Scholarship. Steve Smith and his family founded the scholarship 10 years ago after the passing of his grandson, Stephen, in 2006.
"Through his brief life, many caring and giving people will have an opportunity to become a nurse. He has also helped to illuminate the great work that nurses do in our society. It was through Stephen's struggle that we were able to witness first-hand, how these angels on earth provide such kindness, care and compassion to those in most need" says Steve Smith. "Due to our partnership with CincyChic, we have been able to raise thousands of dollars that have supported the 10 nursing scholarships we have provided to students at the Good Samaritan School of Nursing. Without the hard work of Amy Scalia and her staff – this would not have been possible."
The Backstage Event Center is located at 625 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Individuals interested in learning more or registering for the event can visit cincychic.com/
Sponsors Include: Krombholz Jewelers, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, GKM Design, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Rodan + Fields with Candice Waldeck & Lauren Hern, Ideal Image, Champion Windows, Pure Romance with Arin, Nove Home and body decor, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham + Susan Claus, Borcherding Buick GMC, viaOneHope with Leslie Bryson, Warner Bros. Pictures' "Unforgettable"
Cincy Chic is the only online lifestyle publication for women in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each week, this dynamic e-zine publishes a feature story, columns, and five editorial departments in the following topics: health, beauty, fashion, social and career. Events include fashion shows, lunch 'n' learns and philanthropic fundraisers. Learn more at http://cincychic.com.
Cincy Chic Publisher Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
