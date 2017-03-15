News By Tag
Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Wins Safety Award with Flowfinity Mobile Applications
After noticing a customer efficiently perform inspections on iPads, A&M sought out to transform their existing safety training program with mobile technology. The management team envisioned a powerful information system that would distribute safety regulations, manage employee compliance with training requirements, and operate across mobile devices and desktop computers. Using Flowfinity's code-free approach, they brought this vision to life quickly and cost-effectively, and now have a custom mobile solution that meets all operational requirements for improving employee safety compliance.
Operational and regulatory safety requirements are always evolving, so it was critical for the mobile solution to be flexible enough to accommodate changing business requirements. Flowfinity programming-
Now, field staff can access the most up-to-date Railroad Rule Books directly on iPads to ensure they are following proper safety protocols in the field. The solution also enables better Federal Railroad Association (FRA) compliance.
A&M selected Flowfinity's cloud deployment to get applications up and running quickly without having to install the software or manage the hardware themselves. All collected data is stored in a searchable database, allowing management to easily look up training material from all departments.
"Employee safety is our #1 priority, and Flowfinity enables us to provide comprehensive training and testing for rules awareness," said Sparks. "The FRA is very impressed with how we initiated a custom solution to enhance safety, and foresees mobile technology becoming the new industry standard."
About Flowfinity
Flowfinity is flexible software for building end-to-end business process applications faster. It enables hands-on staff to create sophisticated workflow solutions with a point-and-click interface, not code, significantly reducing deployment time and maintenance costs of mobile applications. Based on a foundation of mobile technology, Flowfinity combines web-based application building tools, a cloud database, dashboard reporting, and cross-platform mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. Since 2000, Flowfinity has been used by top global organizations across industries to automate data flow and communication between field employees, office staff, partners and customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.flowfinity.com.
