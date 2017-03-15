News By Tag
Tax Resolution Attorney John P. Willis Says IRS Owes $1 Billion to Taxpayers from 2013
Fairhope, AL, March 21, 2017: Tax Attorney John Willis, CEO and founder of IRSALLSTAR.com, recently published a blog on his website entitled "Is The IRS Waiting For You to Claim a Refund?" Mr. Willis makes it clear that overcoming the fear of filing could be lucrative for some taxpayers.
Willis writes, "Every U.S. citizen meeting the minimum filing requirements is required to file a tax return. If you don't file and you owe the IRS you could end up in big trouble, facing fines in addition to the back taxes. If you engage in tax evasion you could go to prison." He continues adding, "However, there are many people who don't file their tax returns and the IRS owes them a refund. In fact there are over 1 million taxpayers who have not yet filed their 2013 tax returns who are collectively owed over $1 billion in refunds."
According to Willis, "Everyone has 3 full years to file before the IRS can legally take possession of the unclaimed refunds. So, if you haven't filed your 2013 tax return (and/or subsequent years), this could be a lucrative time to make amends with the IRS. You have until April 18th to file."
"The IRS has announced that at least half of the refunds are over $750," says Willis.
ABOUT JOHN WILLIS
Mr. Willis believes strongly in supporting and representing the "underdog" and has devoted his entire professional life to protecting and defending those who need it most. As an attorney, Mr. Willis takes his role as "counselor" seriously. His knowledge, creativity and persistence are valuable assets that provide substantial benefits to his clients. He has represented individuals and businesses across the Gulf Coast for over 18 years and he brings together an abundance of skills and experience that can be of assistance to almost anyone.
ABOUT THE IRSALLSTAR TEAM
The IRSALLSTAR team has developed a winning formula to ensure that each client's individual needs are specifically met. Upon becoming a client of Mr. Willis' law firm, that client's immediate needs are assessed and long-term goals are defined. Experienced professionals on the IRSALLSTAR team then assist each client in developing and implementing a custom-tailored game plan to provide both short-term and long-term relief from his or her serious tax problems. All firm clients are continually coached toward successful tax resolution and final victory over their challenges with the IRS and state taxing authorities.
