Lancaster, PA Books-A-Million to Host Signing for Strasburg Rail Road
Books-A-Million to Host Book Signing for Strasburg Rail Road
Local authors Eric Conner and Steve Barrall will be available to sign copies of book
When the Strasburg Rail Road was chartered in 1832, no one anticipated the myriad of obstacles the short line would encounter. What began as an afterthought in the early 19th century eventually became one of America's premier steam train excursions and the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States. By 1957, the declining condition of its rails and the lack of freight and passenger service seemed to mark the end of the railroad, but it was given new life in 1958, and not even the wildest imagination foresaw the remarkable transformation and development this "Methuselah of railroads" would undergo. This book chronicles the unlikely success of America's oldest continuously operating railroad. Explore how and why Strasburg's four-and-a-half-
About the Authors:
Authors Eric S. Conner and Steve Barrall—both natives of Lancaster County and Strasburg Rail Road employees—endeavor to share the important role the Strasburg Rail Road maintains in both the local community and the wider world of railroading. Conner is an avid collector and local historian with a focus on Lancaster County tourism. Barrall is a resident of Strasburg Borough whose interest in railroading led him to a career at the Strasburg Rail Road.
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Books-
124 Park City Center
Lancaster, PA 17604
When: Saturday, April 1st 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? www.arcadiapublishing.com
Strasburg Rail Road
By Eric S. Conner
and Steve Barrall
Images of America Series
ISBN: 9781467125079
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
