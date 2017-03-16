Country(s)
Five Star Publishing Announces the Release of Echoes of Terror by Maris Soule
Echoes of Terror by Maris Soule Now Available Where Fine Books Are Sold
The latest release by award-winning novelist Maris Soule, Echoes of Terror is a taut, tense tale about secrets, deadly intentions, and what happens when murder hits way too close to home. Set against the backdrop of Skagway, Alaska, Echoes of Terror introduces protagonist Katherine Ward, a Skagway police officer who finds herself thrust in extraordinary—
About Echoes of Terror: Rural Skagway, Alaska's small police force is accustomed to an occasional crime--a stolen bike here, a DUI there. But when a teenager goes missing, the Skagway Police force is hardly prepared, especially with its Police Chief in the hospital and an officer missing. Officer Katherine Ward is assigned the case, never expecting it to parallel her own kidnapping experience seventeen years earlier. Soon, Katherine realizes what originally appeared to be the case of a rebellious teen runaway is anything but. There's something—or someone—sinister at work in this usually quiet town and a teenager's life is in danger.
But missing teen Misty Morgan isn't your average teenager: she's the daughter of a billionaire. Misty thought running off with a college boy would get her father's attention, but now she and another kidnapped teen are praying for their lives at the hands of a ruthless kidnapper. Stuck in China on a business trip, Misty's father suspected his daughter was up to something and asked his longtime friend, Marine veteran Vince Nanini, to fly to Alaska and stop Misty. Problem is, Vince arrives too late to stop the kidnapping, and the police aren't eager to let him help find the missing teen.
When Katherine realizes the same man who kidnapped and raped her years ago is the one holding Misty and another teenager, the terror of her months in captivity resurface. Together, Katherine and Vince must figure out where the kidnapper has taken two teenagers, and fast. But nothing is at it seems in this race to stop a madman before he kills again. The clock is ticking—and this time, the past is close behind. Dangerously close behind…
According to bestselling novelist Libby Fischer Hellmann, author of the Ellie Foreman mystery series, "The pace and writing will keep you turning pages. And the twist at the end? I didn't see it coming. Do yourself a favor and read this thriller now."
Acclaimed novelist Maris Soule is a two time RITA finalist who has won numerous awards for her novels over the last three decades. Born and raised in California, Maris majored in art at U.C. Davis and taught art for 8 years before retiring to raise a family. Maris and her husband divide their time between Michigan and Florida. Echoes of Terror is her 30th book. Visit Maris Soule online at: www.marissoule.com
A division of Gale, part of Cengage Learning, Five Star publishes original fiction.
