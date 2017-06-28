 
March 2017





Army Perspective on Future Space Policy and Next-Generation Systems

Division Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy Space Headquarters for the US Army to speak at the 2nd MilSatCom Event in Arlington, VA this June.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Va. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has confirmed that Colonel Joseph Guzman, Division Chief of the Strategic Plans and Policy Space Headquarters Department of the US Army G-3/5/7, has joined the speaker lineup for this year's 2nd annual MilSatCom USA event. The event will take place on June 28 & 29 in Arlington, VA.

Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, Colonel Guzman will expound on "Developing the Role of the US Army in Defence Department Space Operations". Providing an in-depth army perspective on future space policy and next-generation systems, his presentation will explore the importance and benefits of the Army contributing to the defence department's space plans and capabilities. He will also enumerate strategies in preparing for an ever increasing congested space environment.

Colonel Guzman joins a stellar lineup of speakers including key government and military personnel from the US Army, Australian Defence Force, US Department of Defense, US NorthCom, NATO NCIA, DISA, DARPA; and also key industry experts from Airbus Defence and Space, Hughes Network Systems and more.

A detailed agenda including a full list of speakers and their respective topics can be viewed on the event website and will highlight significant topics including the USA's acquisition process, the Wideband AoA and the direction of the US space programs, ComSatCom utilization and operational systems.

MilSatCom USA is a part of SMi Group's successful MilSatCom portfolio of events which includes its flagship Global MilSatCom. Described as Europe's leading forum for satcom professionals, Global MilSatCom has been running for 18 years attracting over 450 attendees and 40 sponsors. With a wealth of experience, an international reputation and an established MilSatCom brand, SMi Group are bringing this industry-leading show once again to the USA.

All active US and foreign military and government personnel will be granted free admission to the event. However, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizers.

All commercial organizations who wish to attend should contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk or on +44(0)207 827 6168.

2nd Annual MilSatCom USA

June 28-29, 2017
Sheraton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA
http://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/northamerica/MilSatCom-USA?utm_medium=www.milsatcom-usa.com&utm_source=D-133&utm_campaign=prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact Daniel Tyler on dtyler@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

