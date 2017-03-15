News By Tag
Senior Supply Chain Leaders Gather in Orlando on April 24th-25th
In one month supply chain leaders will gather at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit in Orlando Florida to examine key case studies on how workforce management, advanced analytics, process improvement and automation.
Some of this years key speakers include:
• David Kadrie, VP, Lean Six Sigma, 3M
• Anu Goel, VP, Parts & Vehicle Logistics, Volkswagen Group Of America
• Nic Vu, Gm & SVP, Direct-to-consumer North America , Adidas Group
• Peter Gibbons, EVP & CSCO, Global Development And Product Supply, Mattel. Inc.
• Mercedes Romero, VP, Supply Chain & Global Procurement, Diageo
• Mike Butkus, Former VP, Strategic Supply, McDonald's USA
• Sean Cumbie, Head of Global Procurement, Biotech Units, Astrazeneca
• Sergio Frias, VP, Contracts, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
• Richard Davis, VP, Global Lead, Office Of Data Acquisition & Governance, Kellogg Company
• William Mcnally, Administrative Assistant For Procurement & Chief Deputy Acquisition Officer, NASA
Find out more!
View the full Program and Speaker Faculty at http://supplychainus.com/
Contact us to find out how you can participate today!
Contact: Anne Booth
Tel. (647) 428-4215
Email: anne.booth@generisgp.com
