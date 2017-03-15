Senior Supply Chain Leaders Gather in Orlando on April 24th-25th

In one month supply chain leaders will gather at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit in Orlando Florida to examine key case studies on how workforce management, advanced analytics, process improvement and automation.

-- The in-depth discussions at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit will focus on strategies to achieve innovation, maximize supply chain profitability and increase visibility and flexibility to mitigate risk.Some of this years key speakers include:• David Kadrie, VP, Lean Six Sigma,• Anu Goel, VP, Parts & Vehicle Logistics,• Nic Vu, Gm & SVP, Direct-to-consumer North America ,• Peter Gibbons, EVP & CSCO, Global Development And Product Supply,• Mercedes Romero, VP, Supply Chain & Global Procurement,• Mike Butkus, Former VP, Strategic Supply,• Sean Cumbie, Head of Global Procurement, Biotech Units,• Sergio Frias, VP, Contracts,• Richard Davis, VP, Global Lead, Office Of Data Acquisition & Governance,• William Mcnally, Administrative Assistant For Procurement & Chief Deputy Acquisition Officer,View the full Program and Speaker Faculty atContact us to find out how you can participate today!Contact: Anne BoothTel. (647) 428-4215Email: anne.booth@generisgp.com