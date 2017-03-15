 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Senior Supply Chain Leaders Gather in Orlando on April 24th-25th

In one month supply chain leaders will gather at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit in Orlando Florida to examine key case studies on how workforce management, advanced analytics, process improvement and automation.
 
 
Key Speakers at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The in-depth discussions at Generis' American Supply Chain Summit will focus on strategies to achieve innovation, maximize supply chain profitability and increase visibility and flexibility to mitigate risk.

Some of this years key speakers include:

• David Kadrie, VP, Lean Six Sigma, 3M
• Anu Goel, VP, Parts & Vehicle Logistics, Volkswagen Group Of America
• Nic Vu, Gm & SVP, Direct-to-consumer North America , Adidas Group
• Peter Gibbons, EVP & CSCO, Global Development And Product Supply, Mattel. Inc.
• Mercedes Romero, VP, Supply Chain & Global Procurement, Diageo
• Mike Butkus, Former VP, Strategic Supply, McDonald's USA
• Sean Cumbie, Head of Global Procurement, Biotech Units, Astrazeneca
• Sergio Frias, VP, Contracts, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
• Richard Davis, VP, Global Lead, Office Of Data Acquisition & Governance, Kellogg Company
• William Mcnally, Administrative Assistant For Procurement & Chief Deputy Acquisition Officer, NASA

Contact: Anne Booth

Tel. (647) 428-4215

Email: anne.booth@generisgp.com

Contact
Anne Booth
647-428-4215
abooth@generisgp.com
