Millennium Brokers Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Springfield, Mo. agency becomes member of insurance alliance
Millennium Brokers is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home, and life insurance. The company is owned by partners Matt Phillips and Brandon Thompson and is located at 1345 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield, Mo.
"Valley Insurance Agency Alliance offers our company many strategic attributes and advantages,"
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.
For more information about Millennium Brokers, call (417) 773-7822 or visit http://www.millenniumbrokers.com.
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
