Millennium Brokers Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Springfield, Mo. agency becomes member of insurance alliance
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Millennium Brokers, LLC recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Millennium Brokers is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2016 that specializes in auto, home, and life insurance.  The company is owned by partners Matt Phillips and Brandon Thompson and is located at 1345 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield, Mo.

"Valley Insurance Agency Alliance offers our company many strategic attributes and advantages," said Millennium Brokers' partner Matt Phillips.  Partner Brandon Thompson added that "The alliance brings our independent agency numerous benefits that we could not have on our own."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Millennium Brokers, call (417) 773-7822 or visit http://www.millenniumbrokers.com.

