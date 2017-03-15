News By Tag
* NFV
* Mpls
* Rad
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RAD in EANTC Interoperability Showcase's vCPE and Synchronization Use Cases at Paris Event
In a significant demonstration of interoperability related to the management of software-based networks, RAD is part of a showcase of a key protocol at the MPLS, SDN, and NFV event in Paris.
The RAD innovations included in this multi-vendor event are its ETX-2i universal CPE (uCPE) with L2/L3 demarcation, used for virtualization at the customer edge, and MiCLK®, the world's first IEEE 1588 Grandmaster on an SFP. Both are elements of RAD's Service Assured Access (SAA) solutions for mobile, business and wholesale service providers.
The ETX-2i is one of a number of interconnected devices that successfully demonstrated NETCONF/YANG client-controller interoperability for configuration, performance monitoring and service activation testing. The NETCONF/YANG protocol defines an easy-to-use mechanism to manage next generation software-based networks, enabling automation, self-healing, customer self-management, and, ultimately, service agility by reducing service setup time and network operation costs.
Another feature of the showcase is the introduction of the concept of a Precision Time Protocol (PTP) edge Grandmaster. MiCLK, being an edge Grandmaster on an SFP, is hosted on a router close to the base station to reduce the number of intermediate hops, thus minimizing network-introduced impairments and delivering accurate time reference to cellular base stations. The interoperability test is focused on demonstrating capabilities for Assisted Partial Timing Support (APTS) fallback scenarios. RAD's market feedback has been that APTS provides a practical solution for accelerating LTE, LTE-A and pre-5G deployments everywhere, as well as being future-ready for 5G.
"RAD is honored to be a regular participant in this annual EANTC event, which attracts top industry vendors from around the world," states Ilan Tevet, the company's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "For RAD, interoperability between our solutions and those of other market leaders is a major priority, which is especially relevant as the entire industry moves to the more open, software-based networks of the future."
A white paper prepared by EANTC covering the entire interop test is available free of charge on the EANTC web site.
About EANTC
EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center) is internationally recognized as one of the world's leading independent test centers for communication technologies. Based in Berlin, Germany, the company offers vendor-neutral consultancy and realistic, reproducible high-quality testing services since 1991. Customers include leading network equipment manufacturers, tier-1 service providers, large enterprises and governments worldwide. EANTC's proof-of-concept, acceptance tests and network audits cover established and next-generation fixed and mobile network technologies. http://www.eantc.com
About RAD
RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor. Our Service Assured Access solutions for mobile, business and wholesale service providers are designed to improve the way they compete: service agility to minimize time to revenue, complete visibility of network performance for greater operational efficiency, and better QoE to reduce churn. We are at the forefront of pioneering technologies, such as: virtual CPE (vCPE), MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0, Carrier Ethernet and IP performance monitoring, hardware miniaturization, and synchronization over packet. Founded in 1981, RAD has an installed base of more than 15 million units, and works closely with Tier 1 operators and service providers around the globe. RAD is a member of the $1.25 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions. Company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks of their respective companies.Follow RAD at: http://www.rad.com; http://twitter.com/
Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse