March 2017





Liz Nehdi scarves now available in NYC at Wolf & Badger's new Soho boutique

London-based Liz Nehdi Studio announces the launch of a selection of their versatile and statement-making luxury scarves at Wolf & Badger's first US-based boutique at 95 Grand Street, New York 10013
 
 
The best-selling Byzantium Voyeur scarf by Liz Nehdi
NEW YORK - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- London-based Liz Nehdi Studio announces the launch of a selection of their versatile and statement-making luxury scarves at Wolf & Badger's first US-based boutique at 95 Grand Street, New York 10013.

Liz Nehdi Studio brings a fresh voice to women's apparel, providing collectors with a way of bringing art with them on holiday, and a means of finding the joy and inspiration of travel no matter where they are.

Their collection of versatile kimonos, scarves and beach cover ups is imbued with the spirit of eternal summers and is inspired by their favourite coastal destinations around the world, from the beaches of Palm Beach and Thailand, to the coves of Antigua and Martha's Vineyard, to the brilliant sun of the Cote d'Azur.

Their limited edition, luxurious + wearable artworks are lovingly crafted in revered European ateliers and have been featured in the likes of Glamour UK, Tatler and Hamptons magazine.

Current stockists include Wolf & Badger (NYC store and online), No. 18 Boutique, At Mayfair, Runway Passport and www.liznehdi.com.

LNS is proudly supported by Collective and the Centre for Fashion Enterprise.

High-resolution images are available upon request.

Liz Nehdi Studio collection available at the Wolf & Badger Soho location or online at http://www.liznehdi.com and http://www.wolfandbadger.com

Contact
Lara Burns
***@liznehdi.com
Source:
***@liznehdi.com
Fashion, Accessories, Scarves
Apparel
New York City - New York - United States
