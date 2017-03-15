Country(s)
Industry News
Guardian Technologies™ Offers Array of GermGuardian® Air Purifiers to Manage Spring Allergies
Models Equipped with HEPA Filtration and UV-C Light Technology to Kill Airborne Germs and Bacteria
According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), allergy symptoms are the result of a cumulative effect of multiple allergens and non-allergic triggers. To help create a cleaner home environment, the line of GermGuardian air purifiers from Guardian Technologies features several models that offer multiple levels of filtration – including HEPA that captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size – and a charcoal filter to capture odors. Each purifier also features UV-C Light Technology, which kills germs and bacteria.
AIR PURIFIERS
GermGuardian®
This purifier covers up to 378 square feet, making it ideal for medium to extra-large sized rooms. The unit features a True HEPA filter, which captures 99.97% of allergens including pet dander, dust mites and pollen. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, doctors recommend HEPA air filtration to reduce exposure to indoor asthma triggers.
A large activated granular carbon filter attacks smoke, cooking and pet odors along with harmful VOCs emitted by household products. An optional ionizer can be turned on to boost allergen control. CADR ratings are high with 244 (smoke), 310 (dust), and 346 (pollen).
Other features include touch-screen controls, ultra-quiet operation, three speeds including a sleep mode, UV on/off selector and filter change reminder. It has a suggested retail price of $399.99.
GermGuardian®
This 4-in-1 air purifier includes a digital display panel with UV-C control, filter change indicator and eight-hour timer. The true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns in size and contributes to the control and prevention of the growth of bacteria, germs & mold. A charcoal layer in the filter helps reduce odors.
Five speeds provide high-speed allergen control down to ultra-quiet sleep mode. CADR rated 125+ and standing 28 inches tall, it is lightweight and ideal to use in medium to large rooms. This unit draws upon both form and function to provide a superior air cleaning system and has a suggested retail price of $179.99.
GermGuardian®
These air purifiers let parents create a nighttime adventure for their child by combining a projector with a HEPA air purifier. The optional night light will rotate from white, to green to blue, or can be set to stay on one color. The units come with colorful nighttime scenes with three projector options which make the ceiling come to life as kids and parents choose between Twinkle Moon & Stars, Sleepy Safari or Under the Sea theme.
With a HEPA filter, it captures 99% of dust and allergens. More than just a filter, the UV light kills germs, while the charcoal filter captures odors from that nasty diaper pail or smelly sports uniform. The 3-speed controls include a low speed that runs ultra-quiet or a high speed that can be used as a soothing white noise. The unit makes a great gift for new moms to add to their baby registry. It comes with a 1-year warranty and has a suggested retail price of $79.99.
The GermGuardian air purifiers are currently being sold on the Guardian Technologies' website at http://www.guardiantechnologies.com.. For more information about the products or to find a retailer near you, call 1-866-603-5900.
Guardian Technologies, LLC is an Ohio-based company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and quality new home environment products to the consumer market, including cutting edge UV-C technologies. The company offers a full line of products under the GermGuardian®
Contact
Stacey L. Vaselaney
***@slvpr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse