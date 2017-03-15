News By Tag
Drive My Way, Inc. Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
At Drive My Way, Beck is responsible for commercial operations, product marketing, sales initiatives and cultivating strategic partnerships. "I'm thrilled to join Drive My Way at a very exciting time in the industry," Beck said. "Carriers that take the time to understand and screen for lifestyle fit are significantly outperforming the industry in retention. There is a tremendous opportunity to grow Drive My Way as a business and at the same time transform the way the trucking industry thinks about hiring and retaining drivers."
Beck's go-to-market expertise, coupled with her success in launching and commercializing products within the supply chain and logistics sector, will play an important role in her success as COO at Drive My Way. Beth Potratz, CEO and Founder of Drive My Way, said, "Kris's extensive background and industry knowledge make her an essential addition to our team. She's joining our team at a pivotal time and will be vital in spearheading our overall strategy and accelerating our growth."
About Drive My Way
Drive My Way™ is a unique, online personalized recruiting technology that matches CDL truck drivers with available jobs based on their qualiﬁcations and lifestyle preferences. Drive My Way is passionate about personalizing the recruitment experience for both drivers and employers — matching drivers with jobs that will allow them to live the life that they want and matching employers with talent that is both qualiﬁed and engaged.
Drive My Way's site also includes a content portal where members can learn about the latest industry news and grow their professional network. Drive My Way is a trusted resource for drivers throughout their career and a valued partner to employers focused on quality of hire, increased engagement and retention. For more information visit http://www.drivemyway.com or email info@drivemyway.com.
