Higher Ed Web Design Team at KDG Helps Fenwick High School Launch Its Very First "Day of Giving"
Fenwick High School's first-ever giving campaign exceeded all expectations and performed even better than some college crowdfunding campaigns.
"As this was our first foray into a 24 hour online campaign, we needed a company that would be willing to hold our hands through the process and they did that very well, to the point that we really felt like this was a partnership,"
KDG's first goal was to ensure that it created a portal that Fenwick could use over and over again with as little time and money as possible. From its vast experience working with crowdfunding for higher ed, the tech company knew that crowdfunding and day of giving campaigns can easily become annual traditions.
"We wanted our design to focus on something simple, something that could be reused," says Claudia Grossmann, UI/UX Designer at KDG and team lead for the project with Fenwick. "Fenwick needed a template that could be used for years to come."
This year, Fenwick's "Raise the Shield" campaign, as the day of giving came to be called, focused on video-driven content. For every donor goal unlocked, a never-before-
"For next year, no matter the theme, new videos can be filmed and new content can be created without having to build an entirely new template or portal," continues Grossmann.
Based on the enthusiastic support from students, alumni, parents, and more, it seems that there will definitely be a "next year." In only its first campaign, Fenwick more than tripled its donor goal. Both current and past students and parents gave to the campaign. In fact, nearly 100 percent of the school's current student body made a donation.
"Admittedly, we were surprised and overwhelmed by the success of the campaign," continues Erwin. "Additionally, the goodwill and energy that the campaign created throughout our community was a huge surprise to us also—it truly was the talk of the town!"
Real-time stats kept a friendly competition between students, alumni, and parents alive and a "Battle of the Alumni" was promoted on social media. Alumni from different decades competed to see which generation could donate the most. It was a feature that Erwin says was donors' favorite and it even inspired them to get their fellow classmates to donate.
To make sure that the entire campaign, from the payments processed to the videos unlocked, went smoothly, KDG had 24-hour support available. The team tracked donations, ensured data security, and monitored video releases.
"I would encourage anyone looking to initiate this type of project to consider KDG and their team," says Erwin .
To learn more about Fenwick's successful crowdfunding campaign, check out KDG's exclusive case study on the project: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
