Mehul Shah, CEO of Elision Technolab LLP Delivered Keynote Session In Sangoma Roadshow 2017
Sangoma conducted an event in Ahmedabad, called, Sangoma Roadshow Series India. Mehul Shah, CEO & Founder of Elision Technolab LLP was invited as a keynote speaker at the event.
Recently, Sangoma had contrived an event called Sangoma RoadShow India 2017. The event took place on 10th March, 2017, Friday and conducted at the Crown Plaza hotel of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As part of this event Sangoma had invited Mr. Mehul Shah, CEO & Founder of Elision Technolab LLP as a keynote speaker. The spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP shared with the media that "it was a proud moment for the company and we all were thrilled about this honor. Our CEO & Director, Mr. Mehul Shah, had warmly accepted the invite and had delivered a session in front of all participants of the event. Furthermore, our CEO had got an honor to distribute the lucky draw contest prize to one of the content winners. We all are really happy and excited with the received honor from Sangoma".
As per the shared details, in the delivered session, Mr. Mehul Shah, CEO & Owner of Elision Technolab LLP had first given a quick introduction of the company itself and its long term association with the Sangoma. Further, the session contained different real time case studies of the clientele of Elision Technolab LLP. The CEO of the company had shared how VoIP solutions of the company have been benefiting its clients and how the Sangoma products play its role in delivering a complete solution to its clients. According to the delivered session, the company is offering a whole range of VoIP solutions to its global clients. Some of them are listed below:
- Call Center Dialer Solution
- IP PBX Solution
- Voice Broadcasting Solution
- IVR System
- Click2Call solution
- Video Telephony solution
- Softswitch solution
- Live chat system
- Voice logger
- And many more
As the company offers a turnkey solution to its customers, the company uses different types of VoIP products of Sangoma, including:
- IP Phones
- PRI Cards
- SBC Hardware
- Analog Gateway
- GSM GW
- And more
The director of the company had also shared the names of a few Sangoma integrated products of the company.
The director of the company shared with the media about his experience. He stated, "We have very good relations with Sangoma for many years and this is really an honor for me to get this invite. I am overwhelmed with the experience and audience reaction to my session. It's truly an awesome experience. Also, we are looking forward to offering the best services and solution to our customers with Sangoma integrated products in the future, too."
To know more about Elision Technolab LLP, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/
