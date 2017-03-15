 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Accumen Partners with Kingman Regional Medical Center to Optimize Patient Care with Lab Excellence

Accumen Announces Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, Integrated Lab Supply Chain, and Test Menu Optimization partnership with Kingman Regional Medical Center
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Accumen Inc. has announced its newest lab excellence strategic partnership with Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC). The engagement will create opportunities to deliver better patient outcomes, enhance the quality of care, and optimize cost efficiency through implementation of Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM), integrated lab supply chain, and test menu optimization initiatives.

KRMC is the largest healthcare provider in northwest Arizona and remains as the only not-for-profit hospital in Mohave County. As a 235-bed multi-campus healthcare system, over 1,800 team members, including 280 physicians and allied health professionals provide care along with more than 250 volunteers. KRMC is committed to offering a full range of medical services that help to meet health and wellness needs of a growing community. KRMC also has the distinct honor of being Arizona's first rural teaching hospital, which enables a doctor's residency training program in family and emergency medicine.

KRMC is part of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), a statewide collaborative of organizations and leaders devoted to building better healthcare for the patients, people, and communities of Arizona. Accumen and AzHHA are committed to creating value in healthcare, which ultimately leads to healthier communities. This partnership will focus on improvements in the lab, more specifically introducing a patient-focused cPBM program and improving integrated lab supply chain for cost containment.

"Accumen is thrilled to work with a hospital that consistently drives initiatives to create better patient care and strives toward better efficiency and cost savings. We look forward to contributing to the positive change KRMC makes in their community," said Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer at Accumen.

For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Integrated Lab Supply Chain or Test Menu Optimization, please visit Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®

Find out more at http://Accumen.com and http://ChiSolutionsInc.com

Media Contact
Cindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Accumen
Phone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.com
Accumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA  92121 | P: 858.777.8160

