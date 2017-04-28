News By Tag
ArcGIS with Python Workshops and Training for GIS Developers Coming to Nashville, TN
GIS and Geospatial Developers have an opportunity to get hands-on training in ArcGIS with Python, Beginner and Intermediate Sessions
SPRING WORKSHOP DATES:
Programming ArcGIS with Python – Introduction.
April 26th and 27th, 2017, Nashville, TN.
In the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn introductory level programming ArcGIS with Python skills. This class is based on the book Programming ArcGIS with Python Cookbook (2nd Edition), written by our owner, Eric Pimpler. This is a hands-on style workshop with lots of exercises designed to teach you how to automate your ArcGIS geoprocessing tasks with Python.
Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/
Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop – Intermediate.
April 28, 2017, Nashville, TN
In Part 2 of the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn intermediate level programming ArcGIS with Python skills.
Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/
All training is in-person. Specific event location will be determined closer to the class date.
About Geospatial Training Solutions
Since 2005, Geospatial Training Services has provided high quality training opportunities for GIS professionals. Our training events are presented in a number of different formats including traditional classroom, live-online, self-paced online with access to the instructor, and self-paced. Our goal is to provide you with the training materials you need in the format you want.
Web: www.geospatialtraining.com
sales@geospatialtraining.com
@gistraining
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Web: www.geo-jobe.com
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
