ArcGIS with Python Workshops and Training for GIS Developers Coming to Nashville, TN

-- GEO Jobe, a leading developer of GIS solutions and enterprise cloud services for ArcGIS, ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise is pleased to partner with Geospatial Training Solutions to bring in-class workshops to GIS professionals and developers in Nashville, Tennessee. There's no better time than now to enhance your skills in Programming ArcGIS! Since 2005, Geospatial Training Services has provided high quality training opportunities for GIS professionals. We're glad to have partnered with them to offer these workshops to professionals interested in additional coding skills in ArcGIS.SPRING WORKSHOP DATES:Programming ArcGIS with Python – Introduction.April 26th and 27th, 2017, Nashville, TN.In the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn introductory level programming ArcGIS with Python skills. This class is based on the book Programming ArcGIS with Python Cookbook (2nd Edition), written by our owner, Eric Pimpler. This is a hands-on style workshop with lots of exercises designed to teach you how to automate your ArcGIS geoprocessing tasks with Python.Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/ nashville-programming- arcgi... Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop – Intermediate.April 28, 2017, Nashville, TNIn Part 2 of the Programming ArcGIS with Python Workshop you will learn intermediate level programming ArcGIS with Python skills.Register at http://geospatialtraining.com/ nashville-programming- arcgi... All training is in-person. Specific event location will be determined closer to the class date.About Geospatial Training SolutionsSince 2005, Geospatial Training Services has provided high quality training opportunities for GIS professionals. Our training events are presented in a number of different formats including traditional classroom, live-online, self-paced online with access to the instructor, and self-paced. Our goal is to provide you with the training materials you need in the format you want.Web: www.geospatialtraining.comsales@geospatialtraining.com@gistrainingAbout GEO JobeFounded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and the GeoPowered Cloud. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.Web: www.geo-jobe.comConnect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegisKeywords: esri, rcgis, arcgis online, arcgis server, cloud, cloud hosting, on-premise, python, javascript, arcpad, developer, geospatial, training, nashville, education, workshop, geotech, Tennessee, Biloxi, Mississippi, training