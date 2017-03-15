News By Tag
GoMo Health Concierge Care® Bedside Concierge™ Solution Launches in Sacred Heart Hospital
Reduces Cost of Healthcare Delivery, Increases Patient Satisfaction and Provider Joy in Practice
Sacred Heart Hospital will first make the program available to their patient guests in the Maternity and Women's Center, offering services specific to new moms – comfort care offerings include:
· Extra pillows and blankets,
· Fresh sheets,
· 24/7 food ordering,
· Vehicle valet service,
· Monogram Maternity birth design services: birth certificate processing, lactation consultation,
· Questions and answers: circumcision, mother and baby discharge
Ian Freund, General Manager of Hospital Services, Sacred Heart Health System, says, "The Bedside Concierge is truly a differentiator for the patient experience at Sacred Heart. Our commitment to a complete, person-centered approach to healthcare delivery is competitively more robust as we put the patient in control to access the "creature comforts" that will make their hospital stay the most comfortable and enjoyable it can be. Our nurses and clinical care teams support this completely - they are excited to refocus their efforts on the clinical care they give to patients, which is where their passion and expertise lies."
The person-centered program improves satisfaction universally – enabling nurses to focus on direct clinical patient care, increasing their "Joy in Practice", a crucial component of the NIH's Quadruple Aim. With HCAHPS scores weighing heavily on reimbursements, hospitals delivering a positive inpatient experience are better positioned. Learn more about Concierge Care at https://gomohealth.com/
About GoMo Health:
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, Behavioral Rx™, The Science of Population Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of reciprocity and actions. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health® delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes.
Contact
Shelley R. Schoenfeld, Chief Strategist
***@gold-group.com
