March 2017
Secure Corrugated Displays on Square-Edge Fixtures with New Power Wing Clip™

 
 
FFR Power Wing Clip for Square Edge
FFR Power Wing Clip for Square Edge
TWINSBURG, Ohio - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Secure corrugated displays on square-edge fixtures with the new Power Wing Clip™ for Square Edge from FFR Merchandising.

Increase cross-merchandising selling opportunities—use the Power Wing Clip™ to hold temporary displays on wood fixtures, shelving, and most square-edged fixtures up to 0.94" thick.  The clip holds up to 5⁄16" corrugated, and measures 1" L x 2-4⁄5" H.

Constructed of white ABS; additional colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Power Wing Clip™ for Square Edge (http://www.ffr.com/power-wing-clip-for-square-edge)
End
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com
Phone:800-422-2547
Tags:Power Wing Clip, Corrugated Display Clip, Square Edge Display Clip
Industry:Retail
Location:Twinsburg - Ohio - United States
