KDG's Higher Ed Web Designers and Saint Vincent College Team Up for New Website
KDG helped Saint Vincent College develop and design a new website that would highlight the school's Benedictine tradition and values of inclusion and community for all.
"We wanted the site to emit a welcoming, inclusive feel," says Dan Stover, KDG's UI/UX Manager.
In order to achieve this, KDG first had to improve the usability of the site for all visitors. This involved cutting hundreds of unnecessary webpages out of the sitemap, which helped make updates quicker, maintenance simpler, and navigation easier. A new Google Material framework was also used for the site. Google Material closely follows the standard design for Android apps, while also utilizing similar functions.
"I love the clean and functional design, the way it meshes with our color palette and the fact that the content of our previous site was condensed upward to reduce the number of clicks required to find the desired information,"
In addition, a drop-down menu available from any page on the website shares the history of the Benedictine tradition and introduces visitors to the monks who live on campus, a tradition the school has cherished since its founding in 1846.
"The Benedictine call-out, linked from our tagline 'Quality Education in the Benedictine Tradition,' offers a brief overview, linked to a more in-depth description of how Benedictine tradition is expressed in campus living, emphasizing the values of hospitality, community, and prayer," says English. "The call-out was the KDG team's suggestion of a way to incorporate an explanation of the meaning of Benedictine values at a high level, and we appreciate that."
It was also important that the website shows Saint Vincent College as a place where voices can be shared, opinions heard, and interests considered. Social media was easily integrated into the homepage, giving students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to see their tagged tweets and Instagram photos about the school.
However, perhaps the most impressive feature on the new website is the page KDG customized specifically for Saint Vincent College. Entitled "Explore Your Interests," the feature allows prospects the opportunity to select their interests and watch as a list of all of the programs of study the school offers grows.
It is a feature that English highlights as the redesigned site's most pleasing element.
"This was a desired feature for the new site, and I love its implementation, which I credit to great collaboration between our Director of Web Services, Cindy Hoffman, and the KDG team," she says.
To learn more about the new website KDG and Saint Vincent College created together, see the tech company's exclusive case study at: http://kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 15 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
