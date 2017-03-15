 
News By Tag
* Squarenix
* Video Games
* Digital Box
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


The Square Enix Surprise Box Returns for Spring

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Squarenix
Video Games
Digital Box

Industry:
Games

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SQUARE ENIX® is offering an exclusive Spring Surprise Box on the official Square Enix Store!

For only $9.99, get the Square Enix 2017 Spring Surprise Box featuring over $80 worth of exciting Steam® titles. With this digital box, fans will receive 5 PC download games and a bonus Square Enix Store offering that is one spring treat gamers can't pass up!

The contents of this exclusive deal will be announced and delivered after 4:00 AM PST on March 30, 2017. The offer is only valid for a very limited time from 4:00 AM PST March 20, 2017 to 4:00 AM PST March 29, 2017.

About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as IO Interactive™, Crystal Dynamics®, and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 130 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 70 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 58 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://www.na.square-enix.com.

Visit us on the web for more great content; we're the Public Relations News Network; you may type "https://prnn.blog" into your browswer to get direct access to our page or follow us on facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/theprnn.

Contact
Square Enix
***@technickaldesigns.com
End
Source:Square Enix
Email:***@technickaldesigns.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Public Relations News Network PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share