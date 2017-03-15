News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Square Enix Surprise Box Returns for Spring
For only $9.99, get the Square Enix 2017 Spring Surprise Box featuring over $80 worth of exciting Steam® titles. With this digital box, fans will receive 5 PC download games and a bonus Square Enix Store offering that is one spring treat gamers can't pass up!
The contents of this exclusive deal will be announced and delivered after 4:00 AM PST on March 30, 2017. The offer is only valid for a very limited time from 4:00 AM PST March 20, 2017 to 4:00 AM PST March 29, 2017.
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as IO Interactive™
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://www.na.square-
Visit us on the web for more great content; we're the Public Relations News Network; you may type "https://prnn.blog" into your browswer to get direct access to our page or follow us on facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Square Enix
***@technickaldesigns.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse