The Square Enix Surprise Box Returns for Spring

Contact

Square Enix

***@technickaldesigns.com Square Enix

End

-- SQUARE ENIX® is offering an exclusive Spring Surprise Box on the official Square Enix Store!For only $9.99, get the Square Enix 2017 Spring Surprise Box featuring over $80 worth of exciting Steam® titles. With this digital box, fans will receive 5 PC download games and a bonus Square Enix Store offering that is one spring treat gamers can't pass up!The contents of this exclusive deal will be announced and delivered after 4:00 AM PST on March 30, 2017. The offer is only valid for a very limited time from 4:00 AM PST March 20, 2017 to 4:00 AM PST March 29, 2017.Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as IO Interactive™, Crystal Dynamics®, and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 130 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 70 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 58 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at http://www.na.square- enix.com Visit us on the web for more great content; we're the Public Relations News Network; you may type " https://prnn.blog " into your browswer to get direct access to our page or follow us on facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/theprnn.