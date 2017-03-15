 
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

ASA & AIC Partner to Offer Leading Machinery & Equipment Appraisal Courses to Canadian RP Appraisers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Reston - Virginia - US

RESTON, Va. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers and the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) have launched a new partnership to help educate AIC members on machinery and equipment appraisals. As part of the partnership, ASA will provide AIC members exclusive discounts and access to the Society's leading machinery and equipment valuation educational offerings, including:

Classes held onsite in Canada:
ME201 – Introduction to Machinery and Equipment
May 3-6, 2017, Four Points Sheraton, Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
May 4-7, 2017, Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

ME202 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology
May 11-14, 2017, Pacific Gateway Hotel, Richmond, British Columbia, CANADA

Classes held in the United States, onsite, online or OnDemand:
ME201 – Introduction to Machinery and Equipment
April 3-28, 2017 (Online Webinar Series)
May 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United States (In-Person + Virtual)

ME202 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology
June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United States

ME203 – Advanced Topics and Case Studies
May 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United State (In-Person + Virtual)

ME204 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Advanced Topics and Report Writing
June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United States

AIC members are also eligible for exclusive discounts on ASA machinery and equipment valuation live/recorded webinars, conferences like the 6th Annual Equipment Valuation Conference (http://www.appraisers.org/evc) to be held June 6-7, 2017, Cleveland, Ohio, United States or the 2017 International Appraisers Conference (www.appraisers.org/Education/conferences) to be held October 7-10, 2017, Houston, Texas, United States and subscriptions to publications like The MTS Journal - the LEADING voice for machinery & equipment valuers.

To register or for more information AIC members should visit www.appraisers.org, call +1 (703) 478-2228 or e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org and input or mention ASAME2016 to receive the exclusive discount rate.

Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC)
AIC is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,000 members across Canada and around the world. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) designations. The AIC is a self-regulating organization that is guided by a Code of Conduct and Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP).

American Society of Appraisers (ASA)
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers, Asa, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share