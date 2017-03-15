News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ASA & AIC Partner to Offer Leading Machinery & Equipment Appraisal Courses to Canadian RP Appraisers
Classes held onsite in Canada:
ME201 – Introduction to Machinery and Equipment
May 3-6, 2017, Four Points Sheraton, Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
May 4-7, 2017, Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
ME202 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology
May 11-14, 2017, Pacific Gateway Hotel, Richmond, British Columbia, CANADA
Classes held in the United States, onsite, online or OnDemand:
ME201 – Introduction to Machinery and Equipment
April 3-28, 2017 (Online Webinar Series)
May 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United States (In-Person + Virtual)
ME202 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Methodology
June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United States
ME203 – Advanced Topics and Case Studies
May 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United State (In-Person + Virtual)
ME204 – Machinery and Equipment Valuation Advanced Topics and Report Writing
June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United States
AIC members are also eligible for exclusive discounts on ASA machinery and equipment valuation live/recorded webinars, conferences like the 6th Annual Equipment Valuation Conference (http://www.appraisers.org/
To register or for more information AIC members should visit www.appraisers.org, call +1 (703) 478-2228 or e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org and input or mention ASAME2016 to receive the exclusive discount rate.
Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC)
AIC is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,000 members across Canada and around the world. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) designations. The AIC is a self-regulating organization that is guided by a Code of Conduct and Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP).
American Society of Appraisers (ASA)
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse