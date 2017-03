ASA & AIC Partner to Offer Leading Machinery & Equipment Appraisal Courses to Canadian RP Appraisers

Media Contact

-- The American Society of Appraisers and the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) have launched a new partnership to help educate AIC members on machinery and equipment appraisals. As part of the partnership, ASA will provide AIC members exclusive discounts and access to the Society's leading machinery and equipment valuation educational offerings, including:Classes held onsite in Canada:May 3-6, 2017, Four Points Sheraton, Mississauga, Ontario, CANADAMay 4-7, 2017, Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Calgary, Alberta, CANADAMay 11-14, 2017, Pacific Gateway Hotel, Richmond, British Columbia, CANADAClasses held in the United States, onsite, online or OnDemand:April 3-28, 2017 (Online Webinar Series)May 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United States (In-Person + Virtual)June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United StatesMay 4-7, 2017, Herndon, Virginia, United State (In-Person + Virtual)June 8-11, 2017, Chicago, Illinois, United StatesAIC members are also eligible for exclusive discounts on ASA machinery and equipment valuation live/recorded webinars, conferences like the 6th Annual Equipment Valuation Conference ( http://www.appraisers.org/ evc ) to be held June 6-7, 2017, Cleveland, Ohio, United States or the 2017 International Appraisers Conference (www.appraisers.org/Education/conferences)to be held October 7-10, 2017, Houston, Texas, United States and subscriptions to publications like The MTS Journal - the LEADING voice for machinery & equipment valuers.To register or for more information AIC members should visit www.appraisers.org, call +1 (703) 478-2228 or e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org and input or mentionto receive the exclusive discount rate.Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC)AIC is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,000 members across Canada and around the world. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) designations. The AIC is a self-regulating organization that is guided by a Code of Conduct and Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP).American Society of Appraisers (ASA)The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.