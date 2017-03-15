News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Infigic launches food ordering app platform for restaurants and food ordering startups
This offering is intended to help the food ordering startups, restaurants and food related businesses which are looking for a cost effective communication solution for taking their business mobile.
With the advent of smartphones and mobiles, it is easier for customers to order their food on the go. Hence, restaurants and food startups are looking for food ordering apps personalized for their own businesses. Food ordering apps helps restaurants to position themselves as brands and this helps them in increasing their
franchisee business said the CEO of Infigic.
The spokesperson of Infigic further shared that Android and iOS are two most used mobile platforms around the globe. Thus, we offer food ordering apps custom development in these 2 mobile platforms. This covers almost all consumers and users.
This Food ordering app have a whole range of features. For your reference, some of the key features of the food ordering app are listed below:
• Splash screen with brand logo
• Login / Register with Email or Facebook
• Easy swipe navigation with brand logo
• SMS / Call mobile number authentication
• 3D touch and touch ID integration
• Products navigation from categories & subcategories
• Shortcut to Repeat last order
• Product search
• Product screen popup with description
• We implement all payment important gateways so that users can make instant,safe and secure transactions.
• My order
• Favourite products
• My cart
• Change account details
• Promocodes/Referals
As per the available details, the company has experience in developing different types of mobile apps, including, fashion app development, grocery app development and others. In fact, the company has deep experience in development of custom solutions in mobile and web technologies. This experience of the company makes it a perfect candidate for your mobile app development need.
For more information http://www.infigic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse