The Best Backpacking Stoves announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Backpacking Stoves.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - MSR WhisperLite Liquid-Fuel Stove
The MSR WhisperLite stove has been around for decades and is the "gold" standard for what a backpacking stove should be. Lightweight and reliable, the stove just works no matter the conditions. It operates from a white gas fuel canister and its only drawback is the lack of an electronic lighting mechanism.
Top Pick - MSR WindBurner Stove System
The MSR WindBurner is a very different style of stove than the MSR WhisperLite. This stove is primarily designed for use in heating water for freeze dried foods and soups. It has a one liter cooking cup and can be brought to a boil in under two minutes. It features a safety turn off mechanism so that the stove cannot overheat to a dangerous temperature.
Best Buy - Optimus Crux Lite Stove With Terra Cook Set
Similar to the MSR WindBurner, the Optimus Crux stove comes with a smaller cup for heating up water but also includes a sauce pan giving the backpacker more versatility in what can be cooked. One of its best features is the fact that it is integrated and all pieces of the stove fit together for easy transport. While it doesn't heat as fast as some other stoves, it wins the "Best Buy" award for its unique design.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published, making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
