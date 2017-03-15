News By Tag
Capital Services Achieves Substantial Growth in 2016, Meeting New Market Challenges
Capital Services accounts were up more than 17 percent over 2015, ending 2016 on a strong note.
Capital Services, founded in 1998, focuses on asset origination to create successful card payment programs for its clients. To maximize return on assets, Capital uses sophisticated tools to analyze and manage those programs. The Capital Services approach starts with proprietary score cards that are built from its ViPRSM profitability system. Capital then can monitor and manage portfolios at an account-level basis, giving a financial institution the visibility needed to develop performance-
Like so many companies, Capital Services experienced an increase in card fraud attempts in 2016, which CEO Chuck Hendrickson said was partly due to criminals' efforts to target those cards that have not yet been transitioned to the more secure chip cards.
"We were able to mitigate our fraud losses with a number of new strategies that we put into place," Hendrickson said. "On the analytics side, we are constantly mining data to detect fraud and then take rapid action to stop it. As challenging a year as it was, we emerged from 2016 with ever-stronger skill sets within the company."
Hendrickson also cited market saturation as a challenge in 2016. "It is no secret that the number of credit card holders has risen to levels we have not seen since 2008," Hendrickson said. "We continue to test different products and build out different channels to reach our client's target market."
Hendrickson also pointed to continued growth in 2016 across the various portfolios managed by Capital Services, reaching 820,000 accounts. He credited the year's performance to the ongoing commitment of the company's employees.
What Capital Services does differently is to leverage the power in the card assets through a focus on the fundamentals of acquisition costs and key performance indicators in order to assign the right product to the right offer. Using its integrated asset management and servicing platform, the company has the ability to build and deliver comprehensive solutions that others cannot provide. The Capital Services system includes portfolio management, compliance services, financial modeling, and managed services.
About Capital Services
Capital Services is an innovative payment portfolio management and servicing company that creates, evolves, and services profitable payment programs in partnership with our clients. Focused on financial strength, we currently have over 800,000 accounts under management. Capital Services began operation in 1998 with a focus on the management and servicing of credit card portfolios. The company was built by executives with years of experience in the financial services and credit card industries and has grown beyond credit cards to include a full range of payment products and services. For more information, visit http://www.Capitalsvcs.com.
