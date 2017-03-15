News By Tag
ASA Releases New OnDemand CEIV Certification Preparatory Course
The course, titled BV401 Valuation for Financial Reporting (http://www.appraisers.org/
The OnDemand version of the course includes lectures, discussions, exercises and assignments in a self-paced format. Broad areas covered include: Fair Value Accounting and Regulatory Environment;
This course is also available on a limited basis in a classroom format.
To register or for more information, visit www.appraisers.org/
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
