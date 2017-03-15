ASA Releases New OnDemand CEIV Certification Preparatory Course

Media Contact

-- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) has released a new OnDemand version of its preparatory course for the new Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation™ (CEIV™) certification program.The course, titled BV401 Valuation for Financial Reporting (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=562), is intended to provide appraisers that currently (or those who would like to in the future) perform valuations for financial reporting for U.S. public companies with the additional technical expertise in valuation and other areas required to perform these valuations. Completion of the CEIV course and passing both parts of the related exam is one of several requirements to obtain the (CEIV™) certification. Related exam fees are included in the price of the course.The OnDemand version of the course includes lectures, discussions, exercises and assignments in a self-paced format. Broad areas covered include: Fair Value Accounting and Regulatory Environment;Technical Guidance Related to Valuations for Financial Reporting; Use of the Valuation Report in the Audit Process; and Mandatory Performance FrameworkThis course is also available on a limited basis in a classroom format.To register or for more information, visit www.appraisers.org/ceiv or call (800) 272-8258.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.