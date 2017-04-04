 
EDRM and Duke Law Announce Webinar Event

 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- EDRM (http://www.edrm.net/), the leading standards organization for the e-discovery market, announced today that the new EDRM and Duke Law School leadership will hold a webinar to update EDRM members and the e-discovery community on the vision and plans for EDRM in 2017.

EDRM at Duke: What's Changed, and What's Next?

EDRM was acquired by Duke Law School's Center for Judicial Studies in 2016. How will this new partnership change EDRM? Where is e-discovery headed in 2017, and how will EDRM maintain and amplify its leadership as a resource for insight and educational tools in e-discovery?

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. Pacific / 2 p.m. Eastern

Jim Waldron, director, and George Socha, co-founder of EDRM will introduce the new EDRM team at Duke Law School and discuss the future of EDRM at Duke, new priority projects, and e-discovery predictions for 2017.

Registration for the webinar is available on the EDRM website (http://www.edrm.net/resources/webinars/). The presentation will be available for viewing on demand after the live event. Attendees are invited to send questions in advance to edrm@law.duke.edu.

About EDRM

The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve electronic discovery and information governance. Member individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations actively contribute to the direction of EDRM. In 2016, EDRM became part of the Center for Judicial Studies at Duke Law School. EDRM expands the center's efforts to provide educational and professional resources in electronic discovery and information governance in support of its mission to promote a better understanding of the judicial process and generate ideas for improving the administration of justice. Visit EDRM.net to become a member. To learn more about the Duke Law Center for Judicial Studies, visit https://law.duke.edu/judicialstudies.

