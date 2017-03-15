News By Tag
Check It Off LLC Personal Assistant Services Celebrating One Year Anniversary
In 2017 the Litchfield County-based owners of Check It Off LLC Susan Smith and Diane Carroll are celebrating the anniversary of their personal assistant services to help close estates, oversee homes for absentee homeowners, run errands, and more.
"Our goal is to be an individual's or family's right-hand women," states co-owner Susan Smith. Services that Check It Off offer include closing estates; overseeing homes for absentee homeowners; errand services for busy professionals, families and the elderly." The team states they are willing to discuss any specific needs an individual or family may have and how they can fulfill those needs.
"Overseeing homes," explains co-owner Diane Carroll, "includes taking dedicated care of a house while the home's owner is unavailable or cleaning out a house to be sold. We also work with home repair and service contractors and coordinate service appointments as needed. Plus we regularly schedule check-ins on properties for homeowners who are out-of-the-area. Our goal is to ensure absentee owners of first or second homes that the tasks to maintain their homes are being completed while they are unavailable. This service is especially appealing for winter snowbirds and weekenders."
The two business owners possess extensive combined backgrounds in real estate, sales and customer service. "Errands we can fulfill," explains Smith, "can include everything from grocery shopping and meal delivery to picking up dry cleaning, completing postal transactions or banking, ordering or picking up flowers, or providing personal transportation. Virtually any task that many people do not have the time or ability to accomplish on a week-to-week basis."
Estate closures are a specialty of the Check It Off partners. As a Realtor® in Litchfield County for 11 years, Diane Carroll has developed notable customer service skills plus she possesses a vast personal knowledge of what is needed to close an estate efficiently, promptly and thoroughly. Having lived in Litchfield County for most of her life, she has a working knowledge of reliable service companies and individuals in the region.
Susan Smith, having been in direct sales for nearly 30 years, 19 of which were as a Mary Kay Independent Sales Director, states, "These positions gave me many years of invaluable experience in direct customer service and sales which easily transfer into all of our Check It Off services."
Litchfield County residents Jim and Marci Allen recently commented, "We use Check It Off to give us peace of mind that our home is visited on a regular basis when we are unable to be there. They are very professional and thorough and we highly recommend them to anyone looking for a service to give their home that 'occupied' look when you can't be there."
Check It Off rates for services range from one hour to half and full days of service.
To contact Check It Off, call co-owners Susan Smith and Diane Carroll at 860-480-8091, or email to checkitoffllc@
