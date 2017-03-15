 
Industry News





RelyMD Partners with Well Care Home Health to Provide Employees Virtual Healthcare Benefit

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- RelyMD, North Carolina's only independent telehealth service, is partnering with Well Care Home Health, a provider of highly specialized home healthcare services to 40 counties in the state. Beginning March 1, all Well Care employees and their dependents who utilize the company's medical plan will have access to RelyMD as an alternative to urgent care or after-hours visits for non-emergency injuries and illnesses. Each visit with RelyMD will come at reduced rate of $10 for Well Care employees.

RelyMD provides statewide virtual health services 24/7/365 with access to board-certified emergency medicine physicians.  This web and mobile-based approach allows adult and pediatric patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via an internet connection and web browser or app on a smartphone or tablet – with one of RelyMD's 100 Triangle-based physicians.

"RelyMD was founded and is staffed by a group of board-certified emergency room physicians so we understand how busy the lives of healthcare workers can be and how hectic their schedules can get," said Dr. Bobby Park, director of virtual healthcare for RelyMD. "We're excited to partner with another North Carolina-based healthcare group in Well Care Home Health to provide them with a convenient time- and cost-effective alternative to emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. Our goal is to make life a little bit easier for these busy working professionals."

"Well Care is excited to partner with RelyMD to offer virtual medical care to our team members and their dependents enrolled in the company's medical plan 24/7/365," said Wanda Coley, chief operating officer. "RelyMD's innovative approach to bringing medicine where the patient is offers  efficiencies to healthcare without compromising quality. Our staff can seek healthcare wherever they are, avoiding wait times in emergency room, urgent care and physician office settings.  We anticipate this service will decrease the amount of missed time from work and enhance our current benefit offerings."

For more information on RelyMD, visit www.relymd.com.

Lindsay Priester, Rountree Communications
