Curatronic Ltd. has started shipping of pre-ordered Curatron Flash PEMF devices
The new Curatron Flash PEMF device for treatment of pain relief is now available from stock
Curatronic Ltd. has succeeded in developing a completely service free very high intensity Gauss PEMF device. The Curatron Flash's very high intensity PEMF pulses are electronically controlled by high voltage solid state semiconductor technology, without the need for an obsolete spark gap chamber.
The Curatron Flash unit has 10 internal computer controlled programs offering a wide choice for various treatment possibilities. These built-in programs offer superior flexibility including for use as so called ringer and oscillating PEMF applications.
In addition to the 10 ready for use programs the device can also be fully controlled through the USB connection to a PC or Laptop computer with the PEMF Flash software.
Curatronic offers different models to choose from according to individual needs. A wealth of information can be found on their website, both extensive technical explanations as well as practical applications.
Ben Philipson, CEO of Curatronic Ltd. said, "The amazing results for fast pain relief have been experienced by me personally! Now that we have started shipping the new Curatron Flash device we are looking forward to feedback from the customers who have taken advantage of the large pre-order discounts we offered."
Further information can be found on the Curatronic website http://www.curatronic.com
Curatronic is a leading innovator in Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy. Founded in 2000, the company has already established itself as the undisputed leader in the field of PEMF therapy devices in more than 90 countries around the world.
Curatronic Ltd.
***@curatronic.com
