 
News By Tag
* Pemf
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hashmonaim
  Center
  Israel
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Curatronic Ltd. has started shipping of pre-ordered Curatron Flash PEMF devices

The new Curatron Flash PEMF device for treatment of pain relief is now available from stock
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Pemf

Industry:
Health

Location:
Hashmonaim - Center - Israel

HASHMONAIM, Israel - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- -- Curatronic Ltd. announces they have started shipping of their brand-new Curatron Flash device completing the Curatron line of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy devices.

Curatronic Ltd. has succeeded in developing a completely service free very high intensity Gauss PEMF device. The Curatron Flash's very high intensity PEMF pulses are electronically controlled by high voltage solid state semiconductor technology, without the need for an obsolete spark gap chamber.

The Curatron Flash unit has 10 internal computer controlled programs offering a wide choice for various treatment possibilities. These built-in programs offer superior flexibility including for use as so called ringer and oscillating PEMF applications.

In addition to the 10 ready for use programs the device can also be fully controlled through the USB connection to a PC or Laptop computer with the PEMF Flash software.

Curatronic offers different models to choose from according to individual needs. A wealth of information can be found on their website, both extensive technical explanations as well as practical applications.

Ben Philipson, CEO of Curatronic Ltd. said, "The amazing results for fast pain relief have been experienced by me personally! Now that we have started shipping the new Curatron Flash device we are looking forward to feedback from the customers who have taken advantage of the large pre-order discounts we offered."

Further information can be found on the Curatronic website http://www.curatronic.com

Curatronic is a leading innovator in Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy. Founded in 2000, the company has already established itself as the undisputed leader in the field of PEMF therapy devices in more than 90 countries around the world.

Contact
Curatronic Ltd.
***@curatronic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@curatronic.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Curatronic Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share