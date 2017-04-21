 
Industry News





Spray Painting Biomaterials Onto Heart Surface Promotes Cardiac Repair After Myocardial Infarction

 
 
Tissue Engineering Part C
Tissue Engineering Part C
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Researchers have demonstrated the effectiveness of a minimally invasive method to form a regenerative cardiac patch that promotes repair of damaged cardiac tissue in a mouse model of a heart attack. Biomaterials sprayed onto the heart formed a platelet fibrin gel, called a cardiac patch, that helps the heart heal without the need for sutures or glue, as described in an article published in Tissue Engineering, Part C, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on theTissue Engineering (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tec.2016.0492) website until April 21, 2017.

Junnan Tang, Adam Vandergriff, and coauthors from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, North Carolina State University and NC State College of Veterinary Medicine (Raleigh), The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University (China), and Soochow University (Suzhou, China) report on the materials used to form the platelet fibrin gel and the delivery method they used.

In the article entitled "A Regenerative Cardiac Patch Formed by Spray Painting of Biomaterials Onto the Heart (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/ten.tec.201...)," the researchers showed that the sprayed-on materials were non-toxic to the heart muscle, would adhere to the heart and degrade over time, and could release a variety of growth factors to promote cardiac repair.

"The spray painting method, as described in this manuscript, is an excellent example of how tissue engineering has evolved since the 1990s," saysMethods Co-Editor-in-Chief John A. Jansen, DDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Biomaterials, Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands. "The described delivery method is easy to apply in clinics and shows significant potential for patient treatment."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number HL123920. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About the Journal
Tissue Engineering (http://www.liebertpub.com/ten) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online and in print in three parts: Part A, the flagship journal published 24 times per year; Part B: Reviews, published bimonthly, and Part C: Methods, published 12 times per year. Led by Co-Editors-In-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor at Rice University, Houston, TX, and Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC, the Journal brings together scientific and medical experts in the fields of biomedical engineering, material science, molecular and cellular biology, and genetic engineering. Tissue Engineering is the official journal of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed online at the Tissue Engineering website.

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Stem Cells and Development, Human Gene Therapy, and Advances in Wound Care. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (http://www.genengnews.com/)), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
