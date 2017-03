Spray Painting Biomaterials Onto Heart Surface Promotes Cardiac Repair After Myocardial Infarction

Tissue Engineering Part C

Researchers have demonstrated the effectiveness of a minimally invasive method to form a regenerative cardiac patch that promotes repair of damaged cardiac tissue in a mouse model of a heart attack. Biomaterials sprayed onto the heart formed a platelet fibrin gel, called a cardiac patch, that helps the heart heal without the need for sutures or glue, as described in an article published in Tissue Engineering Part C, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Tissue Engineering Part C website until April 21, 2017.

Ke Cheng, PhD, and coauthors from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, North Carolina State University and NC State College of Veterinary Medicine (Raleigh), The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University (China), and Soochow University (Suzhou, China) report on the materials used to form the platelet fibrin gel and the delivery method they used.

In the article entitled "A Regenerative Cardiac Patch Formed by Spray Painting of Biomaterials Onto the Heart," the researchers showed that the sprayed-on materials were non-toxic to the heart muscle, would adhere to the heart and degrade over time, and could release a variety of growth factors to promote cardiac repair.

"The spray painting method, as described in this manuscript, is an excellent example of how tissue engineering has evolved since the 1990s," says Tissue Engineering Part C Methods Co-Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Johnson, MD. "The described delivery method is easy to apply in clinics and shows significant potential for patient treatment."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number HL123920. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.