 
News By Tag
* Pranayama
* Yoga
* Yoga Benefits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rishikesh
  Uttarakhand
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Pranayama How to Sit and Benefits - Yoga in India

 
 
Pranayama How to Sit and Benefits
Pranayama How to Sit and Benefits
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pranayama
Yoga
Yoga Benefits

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India

RISHIKESH, India - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pranayama is a collection of ancient yogic breathing techniques. There are various techniques of pranyama like: Kapalbhathi, brahmi, nadi shodan, etc. The asana practice in yoga is a preparation for pranayama. Pranayama practices expands the prana. The simplest definition for pranayama is "holding the breath".

There are four main asanas that are used for pranayama practice:

1. Sukhasan

2. Padmasna

3.   3. Ardha Padmasana

4.   4. Vajirasana

Inhaling and exhaling is natural. So if you want to do something with the breath, then you need to learn to hold the breath. It has three steps: inhaling, holding and exhaling.

There are 4 kinds of pranayama:

Antar Khumbaj - internal holding

Take deep breath and hold as long as comfortable and exhale. You can repeat the process as much as you like.

Baahya khumbak - external holding

Exhale and hold the breath as long as comfortable and in hale again. And repeat.

Stambhan Khumbak - holding the breath instant. Simply stop your breath at any given moment. as long as comfortable.

Kewal khumbak (Shonya) - Only holding. This is the actual pranayama. This is the real one and cannot be learned. How to do it? It cannot be done, it just happens. It's like forgetting to eat sometimes.

Pranayama practices can be extremely beneficial for athletes, asthma, anxiety, stress and depression. It is also an important aspect when it comes to connecting the mind to the body. Pranayama practices bring one's awareness to the breath. This is an important prerequisite for extended meditation.

Benefits of pranayama:

1. Soothes the nervous system

2. Calms the mind

3. Good for those suffering from high blood pressure

4. Removing phlegm in the throat

5. Improves the appetite

6. Relaxes the mind and prepares it to enter a meditative state

7. Regular practice can bring in peace and happiness into your life

8. Releases accumulated tension and fatigue

As it is with most yoga practices, one should take proper advice from a teacher before attempting pranayama practices. There are certain contraindications specific to each pranayama technique. Having a thorough knowledge will not only allow you to reap the most benefits of the technique, but also allow you to be safe during practice. For example, those suffering from cardiac problems, hernia or spinal disorders should take caution when practicing certain pranayama techniques. Additionally, it's advised not to practice this technique when suffering from respirator infections, colds and nasal obstruction.

For More Info Please Visit : https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Pranayama, Yoga, Yoga Benefits
Industry:Fitness
Location:Rishikesh - Uttarakhand - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AYM Yoga School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share