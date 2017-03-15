News By Tag
Pranayama How to Sit and Benefits - Yoga in India
There are four main asanas that are used for pranayama practice:
1. Sukhasan
2. Padmasna
3. 3. Ardha Padmasana
4. 4. Vajirasana
Inhaling and exhaling is natural. So if you want to do something with the breath, then you need to learn to hold the breath. It has three steps: inhaling, holding and exhaling.
There are 4 kinds of pranayama:
Antar Khumbaj - internal holding
Take deep breath and hold as long as comfortable and exhale. You can repeat the process as much as you like.
Baahya khumbak - external holding
Exhale and hold the breath as long as comfortable and in hale again. And repeat.
Stambhan Khumbak - holding the breath instant. Simply stop your breath at any given moment. as long as comfortable.
Kewal khumbak (Shonya) - Only holding. This is the actual pranayama. This is the real one and cannot be learned. How to do it? It cannot be done, it just happens. It's like forgetting to eat sometimes.
Pranayama practices can be extremely beneficial for athletes, asthma, anxiety, stress and depression. It is also an important aspect when it comes to connecting the mind to the body. Pranayama practices bring one's awareness to the breath. This is an important prerequisite for extended meditation.
Benefits of pranayama:
1. Soothes the nervous system
2. Calms the mind
3. Good for those suffering from high blood pressure
4. Removing phlegm in the throat
5. Improves the appetite
6. Relaxes the mind and prepares it to enter a meditative state
7. Regular practice can bring in peace and happiness into your life
8. Releases accumulated tension and fatigue
As it is with most yoga practices, one should take proper advice from a teacher before attempting pranayama practices. There are certain contraindications specific to each pranayama technique. Having a thorough knowledge will not only allow you to reap the most benefits of the technique, but also allow you to be safe during practice. For example, those suffering from cardiac problems, hernia or spinal disorders should take caution when practicing certain pranayama techniques. Additionally, it's advised not to practice this technique when suffering from respirator infections, colds and nasal obstruction.
