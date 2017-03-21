News By Tag
Bespoke high performance ASIS 9.8m Amphibious
ASIS Boats has once more pushed the limits with the release of their latest Amphibious.
Special composite material and Kevlar ® has been used in the boat construction to keep it light weight and strong at the same time.
Enhancements such as the speed increase are not only found in the on-water performance but also on the amphibious capabilities provided by Sealegs®.
The power of the Amphibious system's motor has been doubled giving better on land performance as well. Making it easier to conquer different terrains.
Moreover, the on-land steering system for this amphibious RIB boat has been upgraded to give you a better feel and smoother driving.
Customization of this Amphibious 9.8m RIB boat to its owner's preference is seen in every part of the boat be it small or big. Whether it is a custom upholstery, T Top, or a special deck configuration with distinct lighting and electronic incorporation, we are always open to bespoke customization to meet the most demanding customer needs.
ASIS is happy to have one more satisfied customer but more importantly a new friend to the ASIS Family.
All inquiries contact:
ASIS Boats
Jebel Ali Industrial II, Dubai , UAE
Email : info@asisboats.com
Web site: http://www.asisboats.com
Contact
ASIS Boats
+971 4 880 4441
***@asisboats.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017