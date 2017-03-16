News By Tag
Announcement: False Recruitment At Chi Limited
It has been brought to the attention of CHI Limited, a member of the TGI Group of companies, that some job seekers have received FALSE invitations for interviews from an individual or organization posing as 'CHIVITA'.
Please be aware that CHI Limited will never refer to itself as 'CHIVITA' or any of its other brands, nor make such announcements via broadcast messaging.
Kindly note that CHI Limited advertises its recruitment vacancies, as well as recruitment campaigns only on credible job boards, in the Print media and on the careers page of the organization's website -www.houseofchi.com.
Thank you.
If you require more details and would like to get access to the Chi Limited's career page, please click on the link below.
http://www.houseofchi.com/
Office address: No 14, Chivita Avenue, Ajao Estate, Lagos State, Nigeria.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday (9am - 5pm)
Saturdays (9am - 12noon)
