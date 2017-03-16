 
Announcement: False Recruitment At Chi Limited

 
 
CHI Logo- 2935U
CHI Logo- 2935U
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- CHI LIMITED'S DISCLAIMER ON FALSE RECRUITMENT/INTERVIEW ANNOUNCEMENT THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA AND OTHER DIGITAL PLATFORM.

It has been brought to the attention of CHI Limited, a member of the TGI Group of companies, that some job seekers have received FALSE invitations for interviews from an individual or organization posing as 'CHIVITA'.

Please be aware that CHI Limited will never refer to itself as 'CHIVITA' or any of its other brands, nor make such announcements via broadcast messaging.

Kindly note that CHI Limited advertises its recruitment vacancies, as well as recruitment campaigns only on credible job boards, in the Print media and on the careers page of the organization's website -www.houseofchi.com.

Thank you.

If you require more details and would like to get access to the Chi Limited's career page, please click on the link below.

http://www.houseofchi.com/careers/

Office address: No 14, Chivita Avenue, Ajao Estate, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday (9am - 5pm)

         Saturdays (9am - 12noon)
