Iconic 60's Brutalist Building Scoops 3 Awards For Its Outstanding Refurbishment

--has won three prestigious accolades at the Cambridge Design and Construction Awards held at St Catherine's College. All three were presented for the outstanding refurbishment of a 1960's Brutalist icon, now named the 'David Attenborough Building'; the 'Engineering and Sustainability Project of the Year', the 'Best Conservation, Alteration or Extension' and the 'Considerate Contractors' awards.Andy Keelin, Partner, BuroHappold EngineeringThe building was refurbished to house a vibrant new hub for the Cambridge Conservation Initiative (CCI) and research areas for the University's Department of Zoology. The Museum of Zoology has been refurbished and extended, and opens this summer for the public to visit. BuroHappold worked closely with Nicholas Hare Architects in the complete transformation of the building into a beacon of sustainability, including a soaring atrium with a green wall and a new 'green' roof which will be used by CCI as an external laboratory to monitor different species colonizing the building.Mike Rands, Director of the CCIThe judges made a particular point of highlighting how the project captured the essence of the challenge faced by the industry: the need to adapt and upgrade 80% of building stock. They also highlighted how the project embraced these challenges extremely well whilst dealing with complexities such as new users, a change in use and a hugely complex building. The panel was also really impressed with the energy metering throughout the building and the all-encompassing 'Sustainability Framework'.· a 17,000 mmixed-use University of Cambridge building· 40% reduction in operational carbon· £200K annual energy savings· 82% reduction in embodied carbon--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Lucy Warren-Meeks, Head of Media Relations, BuroHappold EngineeringEmail: lucy.warrenmeeks@ burohappold.com Phone:01225 320600List of Images Available· Illustration of Sustainability Measures· Photos - internal and external of buildingNicholas Hare Architects © Alan Williams photography IF USED. Higher res images available.More BackgroundBuroHappold Engineering is an independent, international engineering practice that over the last 40 years has become synonymous with the delivery of creative, value led building and city solutions for an ever changing world. Having worked on every continent, our clients include more than 90% of the world's leading architectural practices and we have collaborated with global organisations such as the United Nations, The World Bank and UNESCO. Through our global community of driven, world leading engineering professionals we deliver elegant sol​utions for buildings and cities that seek to address the major problems facing societies today. Follow us @burohappold (https://twitter.com/burohappold)and find out more at www.burohappold.com.