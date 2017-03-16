News By Tag
Impact New Hampshire Fund to Raise $1M to Drive Economic Growth in the Granite State
New Angel Fund Focuses on Fueling Women Entrepreneurs and Engaging and Educating Women Investors in New Hampshire
According to the Center for Venture Research, women-owned businesses accounted for only 4.5% of companies receiving angel funding in the first half of 2016. "We are working to provide new funding opportunities in New Hampshire, and particularly to open more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and investors," said Hollis McGuire.
The fund is designed to provide a low barrier to entry and educational opportunities to attract and encourage new angel investors. "We wanted to make an impact not only on the economic growth in the State of New Hampshire, but on the women in the state who may never have considered directly investing in businesses,"
The Impact NH Fund consists of 100 investment units, each comprised of a $2,500 annual investment commitment over the course of four years, with a total of $10,000 per unit. Over the course of the four years, the fund will invest $1M of new capital into growing early stage companies. The fund's partners and advisory committee will appoint an investment committee to make the investment decisions for the fund. Investors will be provided with opportunities to experience the pitches made by the companies vying for funding and to learn how and why the investment decisions were made. Accredited investors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate in this fund.
The idea for the fund and the partnership came about as a result of a chance meeting at the Women's Angel Investment event hosted last fall by Live Free and Start, an organization that provides startups with the resources and connections they need to build their businesses in the Granite State. "I am happy to see new funding resources arising in New Hampshire, and thrilled to see a fund focused on engaging and fueling women led businesses,"
The Impact New Hampshire Fund is now actively seeking accredited investors to participate in the fund.
About Impact New Hampshire Fund
The Impact New Hampshire Series Fund is an angel investment fund that aims to help grow the New Hampshire economy. The fund focuses on engaging and educating more female investors and fueling female entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit ImpactNHFund.org.
