DIPLO joins Burna Boy and Davido at #GidiFest2017!
The Grammy award winning artist is one of today's most in-demand music producers, crafting tunes for Beyoncé (https://www.fastcompany.com/
The world-famous DJ has headlined festivals like Coachella and Ultra as well as sold out venues worldwide, racking up to 300 shows a year. Gidi Fest will also mark the beginning of a 6 city Africa tour for Diplo which further confirms that all eyes are on Africa. "Having Diplo headline alongside Davido and Burna Boy makes a statement for both the festival and where African music is today. This puts Gidi Fest on the international festival calendar and will increase the interest from other international acts to come to Nigeria." said Chin Okeke, co-founder of Gidi Fest.
We're proud to have another globally recognized talent to thrill fun seekers with an unforgettable experience. Diplo join's Africa's finest; Seyi Shay, Reekado Banks, Sauti Sol, Vanessa Mdee, Simi, Niniola, DJ Obi and DJ Neptune amongst many other talented acts.
This also shows that Gidi Fest is placing Nigerian entertainment on a highly recognized global platform by connecting international acts, through the festival.
www.gidiculturefestival.com
