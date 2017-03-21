News By Tag
Ignite Selling to present at Medical Device & Diagnostic Train the Trainer Summit
Experiential learning session on the topic "Teaching Managers to Challenge their Reps Thinking to Expedite the Sales Process" by Ignite Selling CEO.
Steve Gielda, CEO, Ignite selling will be conducting an experiential learning session on the Sales Training & Development track on the topic "Teaching Managers to Challenge their Reps Thinking to Expedite the Sales Process." The session is designed to help sales manager do a better at coaching their sales reps to better manage critical sales opportunities through their sales process. It synthesizes Ignite Selling's unique capability to design training using their Interactive Learning Maps, while providing practical tools and insights to help Sales Managers coach their sales reps to expedite sales opportunities through their sales process. The session will discuss the typical challenges faced by Sales Managers and how can they be equipped to challenge their reps in a way that helps them to think differently about an opportunity.
Speaking about the upcoming event, Steve Gielda, said, "Ignite Selling is internationally renowned for innovative, customized Sales Training solutions that exceed client expectation;
The presenters of the summit include medical device industry leaders from companies such as Abbott Medical Optics, Boston Scientific, Bard Medical Critical Care, Axogen, Inc., Medtronic, Hologic, Zimmer-Biomet, and more. Executives from the medical device and diagnostics companies who are involved in development and delivery of training programs for both internal and external target groups will find this summit engaging and relevant.
Key Dates:
March 30, 2017: (11:00 am): "Teaching Managers to Challenge their Reps Thinking to Expedite the Sales Process." Session by Steve Geilda
March 30-31, 2017: 10th Anniversary Medical Device and Diagnostic Train the Trainer Summit in New Orleans
About Ignite Selling
Ignite Selling is a global sales performance improvement company with over eight decades of combined experience in sales, sales coaching, and sales training. With strategic sales consulting and learning alignment approach, Ignite Selling designs custom programs that are unique to their customers' needs and enable them to achieve their specific business goals. Their programs use Interactive Learning Maps™ and Competitive Sales Simulations to give learners an engaging and relevant learning experience and prepare them for their real-world challenges. For more info, visit http://igniteselling.com.
Media Contact
Ignite Selling, Inc.
7032345257
kjones@igniteselling.com
