Cheshire Mouldings to showcase at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show
Come and join us at the Homebuilding & Renovation show at the NEC in Birmingham. We'll be at Stand C150, Hall 9 from the 23rd-26th of March.
We've got our latest range of Stairparts, Mouldings, Skirtings, Architraves and Doors on display for you to see.
Don't have tickets? Don't worry, we can sort you with two free tickets – to claim them just fill in the form.
If you've got any questions please call 0800 085 3475.
If you need stair parts to transform your existing staircase into a feature of your home or are considering brightening up a tired hallway, look no further than Cheshire Mouldings. We produce the highest quality, most inspirational and beautifully designed stair parts available anywhere. Every item we produce is beautifully crafted using only the finest timber and will suit any home and lifestyle.The massive selection of stair parts available from Cheshire Mouldings will cover all tastes; from simple, traditional, turned newel posts in a range of different timbers and ultra-modern glass balustrades to our easy-to-fit rail in a box kits if you are simply looking for a wall mounted handrail. We also have a wide range of timber mouldings, decking and decking balustrades – we really do have everything covered.
https://www.cheshiremouldings.co.uk/
Contact
08000853475
***@cheshiremouldings.co.uk
