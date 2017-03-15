News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Zack Academy Partners with New York Safety and Training to Offer Various OSHA Safety Courses in NYC
Based in New York, NY, New York Safety and Training offers safety training in Bronx and Brooklyn, NY, including: Supported Scaffold, OSHA 10-Hour Construction and General Industry, Flagger Certification, First Aid/CPR/AED, DOB Site Safety Manager and Coordinator, FDNY Construction Site Fire Safety Manager, and FDNY Active Shooter and Medical Emergency Preparedness. The company's next 4-Hour Supported Scaffold User Safety Training class on March 30th in Brooklyn, NY teaches students how to prevent fall and electrical hazards, ladder safety, how to properly wear a full body harness, and much more.
"We would like to welcome New York Safety and Training to the Zack Academy Network. We are excited to add such an important safety trainer in New York City that has become a vital part of the community and look forward to long partnership,"
About New York Safety and Training:
New York Safety and Training's goal is to impact lives and enrich our community through affordable safety training, planning, and inspections and to become the premier authority on occupational safety within New York's five boroughs and beyond. The founder of New York Safety and Training is a U.S. Navy veteran with a strong affinity for service. As such, we pursue relationships with Not-For-Profit organizations to help serve our communities and to provide safety training to under-served populations;
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse