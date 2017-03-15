 
News By Tag
* Competition
* Finance
* Photography
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Shoreditch
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Boring Money on a mission to make money personal, relevant and real to normal Brits as it launches

 
SHOREDITCH, England - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Boring Money is a new consumer website aimed at helping people without PhDs in finance to make some sensible decisions about savings and investments. We are all about making money relevant and approachable – we involve consumers in our ratings, in our product reviews, our case studies and now our images and design.

·         A nationwide hunt for images which represent our 8 financial 'tribes'

·         Over £2,700 of prize money to be won

·         Open to amateur and professional photographers

Tribes such as 'Rebellious Renters' worry about getting on the housing ladder, whereas 'Giving Grandparents' are moving quickly towards retirement and are more concerned with maximising pension income and dealing with inheritance tax. 'Distressed Divorced Delighted' speaks for itself and 'Tired Parents' struggle to juggle lack of sleep and time with the huge new burden of parental responsibility.

The aim of the competition is to encourage photographers to capture the essence of each of our 8 tribes in a single shot.

"We really want to capture real life in these photographs." said Holly Mackay, CEO at Boring Money. "This is anti-Shutterstock glossy for everyone out there who is sick and tired of seeing happy smiling old people holding hands on a beach in front of a cruise ship. We're looking for pictures which reflect our readers and their day-to-day lives, not some sanitized fantasy land which just turns people off."

Media Contact
Boring Money - Ian Hall
0207 749 5194
ian@boringmoney.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@boringmoney.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Competition, Finance, Photography
Industry:Photography
Location:Shoreditch - London, Greater - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share