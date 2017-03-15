News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boring Money on a mission to make money personal, relevant and real to normal Brits as it launches
· A nationwide hunt for images which represent our 8 financial 'tribes'
· Over £2,700 of prize money to be won
· Open to amateur and professional photographers
Tribes such as 'Rebellious Renters' worry about getting on the housing ladder, whereas 'Giving Grandparents' are moving quickly towards retirement and are more concerned with maximising pension income and dealing with inheritance tax. 'Distressed Divorced Delighted' speaks for itself and 'Tired Parents' struggle to juggle lack of sleep and time with the huge new burden of parental responsibility.
The aim of the competition is to encourage photographers to capture the essence of each of our 8 tribes in a single shot.
"We really want to capture real life in these photographs."
Media Contact
Boring Money - Ian Hall
0207 749 5194
ian@boringmoney.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse