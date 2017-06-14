Country(s)
PBPK, PKPD, DDI, Transporters and Human Dose Prediction explained by Novartis, Roche, Merck KGaA and GSK
Addressing early ADME application strategies and discussing the latest technologically advanced screen and testing models
This June, SMi will be presenting the 4th annual ADMET conference and exhibition in London, featuring industry specialist, discussing ADME/Tox profiling of a drug candidate and how it plays a crucial role in reducing clinical trials cost and time of drug launch to the market.
The 2017 conference agenda has been produced to offer delegates unparalleled networking opportunities, greater insight into the ADMET industry, and spotlight sessions on drug discovery strategies and PBPK modelling. Featured session not be missed will include:
Understanding PK/PD during drug discovery
Robert van Waterschoot, Head of Pharmacokinetics, Dynamics & Metabolism (PDM) Leaders, Roche
In this session Robert will explore which parameters determine the efficacious dose, whilst revisiting the free drug hypothesis.
PBPK modelling – Pragmatic application in drug development
Jackie Bloomer, Director, GSK
Jackie will be discussing case histories from GSK which illustrate how bespoke application of PBPK modelling can influence decision making throughout drug development.
Estimation of human volume of distribution;
Carl Petersson, Associate Director Drug Disposition, Merck KGaA
Carl will explore the Impact of preclinical species used for extrapolation and method comparison of accuracy and statistical significance of differences.
Drug-Drug Interactions Involving Transporters – Theory and Practice
Matthias Wittwer, Laboratory Head DMPK-BANP-NCPK, Bayer
Matthias will deliver a short synopsis on drug-drug interactions involving transporters with interesting examples from literature and supporting Bayer case-examples.
Delegates will also be afforded the opportunity to truly maximise their potential by attending the post-conference interactive workshop on Wednesday 14th June 2017. This additional session has been carefully structured to provide delegates with additional hands on training whilst complementing the topics of discussion covered throughout the conference.
Drug Transporter Tool Kit
Wednesday 14th June 2017 | 08.30am - 12.30pm
Hosted by: Kunal Taskar, Associate GSK Fellow, GSK
For the complete 2 day agenda, visit the event website: www.admet-event.com/
There is currently a £200 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st March 2017. For more information visit www.admet-event.com/prlog
12th ADMET 2017
12th – 13th June 2017
London, UK
www.admet- event.com/prlog
