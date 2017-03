PBPK, PKPD, DDI, Transporters and Human Dose Prediction explained by Novartis, Roche, Merck KGaA and GSK

Addressing early ADME application strategies and discussing the latest technologically advanced screen and testing models

-- The global ADME/TOX market is largely driven by the efforts of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for reducing time and cost of drug discovery and ADME/Tox assays eliminate compounds with lack of bioavailability, lower efficacy and toxicity in early stages, in order to reduce time and additional expenses in the later stages of drug discovery.This June, SMi will be presenting the 4annual ADMET conference and exhibition in London, featuring industry specialist, discussing ADME/Tox profiling of a drug candidate and how it plays a crucial role in reducing clinical trials cost and time of drug launch to the market.The 2017 conference agenda has been produced to offer delegates unparalleled networking opportunities, greater insight into the ADMET industry, and spotlight sessions on drug discovery strategies and PBPK modelling. Featured session not be missed will include:Robert van Waterschoot, Head of Pharmacokinetics, Dynamics & Metabolism (PDM) Leaders, RocheIn this session Robert will explore which parameters determine the efficacious dose, whilst revisiting the free drug hypothesis.Jackie Bloomer, Director,Jackie will be discussing case histories from GSK which illustrate how bespoke application of PBPK modelling can influence decision making throughout drug development.Carl Petersson, Associate Director Drug Disposition,Carl will explore the Impact of preclinical species used for extrapolation and method comparison of accuracy and statistical significance of differences.Matthias Wittwer, Laboratory Head DMPK-BANP-NCPK,Matthias will deliver a short synopsis on drug-drug interactions involving transporters with interesting examples from literature and supporting Bayer case-examples.Delegates will also be afforded the opportunity to truly maximise their potential by attending the post-conference interactive workshop on. This additional session has been carefully structured to provide delegates with additional hands on training whilst complementing the topics of discussion covered throughout the conference.Wednesday 14th June 2017 | 08.30am - 12.30pmHosted by: Kunal Taskar, Associate GSK Fellow,For the complete 2 day agenda, visit the event website: www.admet-event.com/ prlog There is currently a £200 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31March 2017. For more information visit www.admet-event.com /prlog 12ADMET 201712– 13June 2017London, UKFollow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #smiADMET17