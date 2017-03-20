Credit cards are the most popular online payment method in Latin America, reveals yStats.com

yStats.com, a Hamburg-based secondary market research company, has published a new report, "Latin America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" that credit cards are the top online payment method in Latin America and worldwide.

Infographic: Latin America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016

International consumer surveys cited in the yStats.com report show that credit cards are the top online payment method in Latin America and worldwide. However, there are deviations amongst payment preferences in various Latin American countries. About 60% of Brazilian online consumers prefer to make purchases with credit cards. Notably though, many of these credit cards are domestic, making up about 30% of 2015 E-Commerce sales in Brazil. Boleto Bancario came in second in terms of share, with international credit cards following in third. In Argentina, credit cards were also the leading used online payment method. Mexico presents a different case. The yStats.com report cites a survey from 2016 showing PayPal as the leading online payment method, with debit and credit cards next. Both PayPal and debit cards increased by a few percentage points in share of digital buyers from 2015 to 2016, while credit card usage declined. According to information from the yStats.com report, mobile payment usage is still at an early stage in this region, but is continuing to develop further. In a global survey of Internet users, the highest share of respondents who look forward to mobile payments came from Latin America.