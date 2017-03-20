 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Credit cards are the most popular online payment method in Latin America, reveals yStats.com

yStats.com, a Hamburg-based secondary market research company, has published a new report, "Latin America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" that credit cards are the top online payment method in Latin America and worldwide.
 
 
Infographic: Latin America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
Infographic: Latin America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- International consumer surveys cited in the yStats.com report show that credit cards are the top online payment method in Latin America and worldwide. However, there are deviations amongst consumer preferences in various Latin American countries.

About three-quarters of Brazilian online consumers prefer to make purchases with credit cards. Notably though, many of these credit cards are domestic, making up about half of 2015 E-Commerce sales in Brazil. Boleto Bancario came in second in terms of share, with international credit cards following in third. In Argentina, credit cards were also the leading used online payment method.

Mexico presents a different case. The yStats.com report cites a survey from 2016 showing PayPal as the top online payment method, with debit and credit cards next. Both PayPal and debit cards improved by a few percentage points in share of digital buyers from 2015 to 2016, while credit card decreased.

According to information from the yStats.com report, mobile payment usage is still at an early stage in this region, but is continuing to develop further. In a global survey of Internet users, the highest share of respondents who look forward to mobile payments came from Latin America.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG News
