News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Luther Ragsdale Explains Real Estate Coaching
The key topic is the utilization of all the wisdom that you have to find your own solutions. - Luther Ragsdale, CEO of Platinum Real Estate, Atlanta, GA
Basically Ragsdale supports, motivates and stimulates his students. He does not offer ready-made solutions. His helps student to identify their goals, investigate the current market and see it from a different perspective, but also to encourage taking responsibility for one's choices and actions.
A key element on Ragsdale's classes are the direction tips he gives the attendants. From the consultant or financial advisor you expect to tell you what to do. From mentors you expect to give you a guidance from his knowledge and experience. However, the real estate coach serves to help you to learn from your experience. His skills must be such that he can pull the solution out from you and not give it served on a plate. Counseling and therapy are based on healing the wounds of the past, while coaching is based on watching ahead.
Luther Ragsdale's way of real estate coaching is a successful approach to coaching and developing leaders. It includes a strong emphasis on the inclusion of "real estate agents" in the installation and monitoring of changes in order to be able to measure the increase in the effectiveness of leadership.
At the end, the only thing that counts is the business growth and work efficiency. For better objectivity and performance monitoring, the changes are observed and estimate by the real estate agents.
As Luther Ragsdale says: "Change is not easy!"
Coaching process developed by him is effective, transparent, structured and time-efficient process. Bellow is explained the structure of the process:
A. Determine one or two areas for growth that are important for the business
- In consultation with the coach pick 1-2 specific "behaviors" that are important for the growth of the company. To determine these sections the coach usually includes "sponsors and participants"
B. Implementation of changes including the "real estate agents"
- Through coaching program Ragsdale includes real estate agents on a monthly basis in the process of growth management. This creates confidence to implement change, as well as the reliability of the real estate agents that will support and participate in the process of change. As a result, this affects and contributes to the team as a whole.
B1. Consulting with other real estate agents for future suggestions
- On a monthly basis coach asks the course attendants couple of practical suggestions for the future of his / her business growth.
B2. Stakeholder - based monthly planning
- The leader is thinking through and suggestions by real estate agents and doing a monthly action plan. During the coaching session Luther Ragsdale is working on the development of their skills and finalize an action plan which then they are obliged to complete during the next month. After a coaching session is closed, he gives feedback to real estate agents informing them of his / her action plan.
B3. Changing the behavior and perceptions of the work
- Over the month, the students implement his/her action plan and demonstrate to real estate agents through their actions in order to change to be visible and to make them more effective. The introduction of these changes and giving feedback to real estate agents also changes their perception of the leader for some time.
C. Perception is reality: evaluation of leadership development is based on the perception of real estate agents
- The coach checks development with real estate agents through a short survey to assess perceptions of real estate agents about how they see the effectiveness of their leader. The "Review of growth" is presented so they students can see how this change affected their perception. The survey also plays a key role in the warranty and assessing leadership development for real estate agents and organization.
Related articles from Luther Ragsdale - http://platinumrealestate.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse