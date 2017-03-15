Dr. Mayank Singh has been awarded as top 100 Doctors of 2017

Dr. Mayank Singh has his Hair Transplant clinic at Greater Kailash 2 and Janak Puri where he treats patients for cosmetic and hair related issues. He has recently been awarded as top 100 Doctors.

Dr. Mayank Singh

8527844462

drmayanksingh@ yahoo.in Dr. Mayank Singh8527844462

Dr. Mayank Singh who is a board certified cosmetic and hair transplant surgeon with more than 2000 hair transplant surgeries in India has finally been noticed by the world hair transplant forum. He deserves every bit of it. Mayank went to the US to attend the forum for two days where he delivered his presentation on the importance of hair transplant in sitting position. To explain the topic he created a small video representation how a patient go through the procedure in a sitting position. The presented attendees were so highly impressed with the presentation that most of them appreciated Dr. Mayank Singh personally there.