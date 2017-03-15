News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Robotics Business Review Names Top 50 Companies to Watch in 2017
Robotics Business Review leverages its insider perspective and analysis to recognize companies based on their technical capabilities, applications, market influence, and industry potential. The list represents many different levels and facets of the robotics ecosystem.
"For this year's list, our team had the daunting task of evaluating numerous competitive nominations. The RBR50 for 2017 represents the cream of the crop and the world's most innovative, influential, and commercially successful robotics companies," said Eugene Demaitre, RBR Senior Editor.
This international compilation spans 10 countries and includes companies ranging from emerging startups to the biggest robotics makers. The RBR50 list is dynamic, with robotics companies rotating through on an annual basis and presents an index that's indicative of where global automation as a whole is headed.
"We expect the RBR50 honorees to continue to lead the industry across growing markets, and look forward to tracking their progress in 2017," added Demaitre.
VIEW LIST: https://www.roboticsbusinessreview.com/
Building on the success of the RBR50, RBR will release a series of five separate lists naming the Top 10 companies in the following categories: Industrial/Manufacturing, Supply Chain/Logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Components Providers.
RBR will release its Top 10 lists every other month over the course of the year. While some RBR50 winners are sure to make it onto these new lists, expect to see some lesser-known companies that are greatly impacting their markets.
If your company didn't make this year's RBR50 but you think it should be on one of these Top 10 lists, let us know: https://robobusinessreview.wufoo.com/
About Robotics Business Review
Robotics Business Review provides business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more. Visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com.
Contact
Eugene Demaitre
edemaitre@ehpub.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse