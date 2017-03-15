 
News By Tag
* Everest Base Camp Trek
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kathmandu
  Bagmati
  Nepal
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Everst Base Camp Trek in Nepal

 
KATHMANDU, Nepal - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Lake Travels have been providing Everest Base Camp Trek since its established day. It starting from Lukla after the 35-minute flight from Kathmandu. Phakding is a first stop to the trekking which is situated on the beach of Dudhkoshi river. Namche is another stop which is most famous mountain town in Khumbu region. After one day spot there we continue the trekking toward the Everest Base camp. Gorakhshap is our Last stop for this trekking. Next day we go to Kalapather to observe the 360 degrees round panorama view of Mountains. When we return back from Kalapather we visit Everest Base Camp. It is amazing trekking point in Nepal.

The Everest Base Camp trekking is one of the most famous trekking among the trekkers all over the world. In this trekking, we most take a camera. we do not forget to capture our lifetime memory. When we descending toward the Lukla, we feel easy. Our trekking is successful.

In this trek, we must take- travel insurance, warm clothes, trekking shoes, t-shirt, water bottle, some meditation etc.

Contact
Bishwa Raj Bhandari
9841720005
info@travelagencyinnepal.com
End
Source:Blue Lake Travels and Tours PVt. Ltd
Email:***@travelagencyinnepal.com Email Verified
Tags:Everest Base Camp Trek
Industry:Tourism
Location:Kathmandu - Bagmati - Nepal
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share