Hexaware Ranks Number One Among the Top Service Providers
Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of application, infrastructure, BPS, digital services announced that it shares the number one ranking in overall customer satisfaction, in European IT outsourcing survey conducted by Whitelane Research
• Hexaware ranks number one in KPIs across service delivery quality, escalation process, reporting quality, price level, and contractual flexibility
•The company also ranks number one in Service Provider satisfaction in IT domain under application development,maintenance,and testing services in UK, alongwithtwootherITService Providers; Ranks second in overall application,development and testing services
Mumbai – 14 March 2017: Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services announced that it shares the number one ranking in overall customer satisfaction, in the European IT outsourcing survey conducted by Whitelane Research.
The annual study evaluated more than 4600 unique IT outsourcing contracts held by over 1500 top spending IT organizations in Europe. 25 IT service providers were included in this study and having at least 25 client evaluations each, was a mandate to be considered for this inclusion. Hexaware received an overall customer satisfaction score of 79%, which was significantly higher than the average score (70%) for other service providers.
Hexaware has the most satisfied customers in application development, maintenance, and testing and has been rated in second place in that category, against traditional service providers. The company is positioned well above industry average on several Key Performance Indices (KPI), as per the study. It holds the top spot for various KPIs like Service Delivery Quality, good and effective Escalation Process, Reporting Quality in a timely and accurate manner, Price Level on par with the market and Contractual Flexibility.
The company's ability to offer new innovative technologies and services fetched it a high score of 65 % (the highest being 70%) from an innovation standpoint. From a Trustworthiness perspective, Hexaware ranked second, with a customer satisfaction score of 81%. The study shows a highest customer satisfaction ranking of the company with various public cloud vendors, such as Amazon, Citrix Systems, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, and SAP.
"We are extremely grateful to our European customers who have placed the highest level of trust and satisfaction in our service offerings", said Amrinder Singh- Senior Vice President Europe Operations, Hexaware Technologies. He further added, "Our top ranking for customer satisfaction is attributed to our 'Executive Attention' to each of our customer engagement, ability to provide large scale transformational solutions, supported by our unique digital and innovation capabilities."
Hexaware has a strong European presence with its offices in UK, Germany, Netherlands and Romania. The company's local presence has helped it to serve some of their top notch customers across these regions.
The IT Outsourcing Study 2016/2017 Europe is a part of Whitelane's annual extensive study on IT outsourcing and IT service providers' performance in 13 countries in Europe. Whitelane research is an independent organization uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events. The study positions key IT service providers based on varied key performance indicators and is considered the most representative and reliable reports on the outsourcing market.
About Hexaware
Hexaware is a leading global provider of IT, Application, Infrastructure, BPS and Digital services. Our business philosophy of Shrink IT, Grow Digital allows customers to significantly shrink commodity IT spend while partnering with them to embrace digitalization. The Company focuses on key domains such as Banking, Financial Services, Capital Market, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics. Hexaware is committed to delivering business results and leverage technology solutions by specializing in Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Quality Assurance and Testing Services, Infrastructure Management Services, Business Process Services and Enterprise Solutions. Founded in 1990, Hexaware has a well-established global delivery model armed with proprietary tools and methodologies, skilled human capital and SEI CMMI-Level 5 certification.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Hexaware has made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry.
For more information log on to www.hexaware.com
Contact
Hexaware Technologies Limited
+91 9004263405
***@hexaware.com
